Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Union Bank, Biocon, NBCC, Blue Star, Amber Enterprises, Jindal Steel And Power

U.S. stocks, bonds, and the dollar saw small moves at the start of a busy week for major central banks, whose rate decisions will set the tone for global markets for the rest of the year, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 edged 0.27% higher, Nasdaq advanced 0.22%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.16%, as of 2.06 p.m. New York time.

Brent oil fluctuated after almost hitting $95 a barrel earlier on Monday in a move that added to inflation concerns. Gold traded 0.38% higher at $1,931.25 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Monday, led by declines in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The S&P BSE Sensex snapped 11 days of advance, which was its longest streak of gains since October 2007, while the NSE Nifty 50 snapped three days of gains.

Public sector banks and auto sector led as the Nifty Auto hit a lifetime high and the Nifty PSU Bank scaled a 12-year high during the day. The real estate, media, and metal sectors fell.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.36%, lower at 67,596.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 59 points, or 0.29%, to end at 20,133.30.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after two days on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,236.51 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 552.55 crore.

The local currency weakened 9 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.