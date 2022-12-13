Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm
Here are the stocks to watch today.
U.S. stocks rose days before a crucial Fed announcement as inflation levels, while still high, show signs of cooling off. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2%. The yield of 10-year Treasuries also rose five basis points to 3.63%.
Crude rose 3.6% as a key pipeline between the U.S. and Canada remains shut, with uncertainty clouding reopening prospects. Gold futures fell 0.9%, whereas Bitcoin declined 0.6% to trade around $17,000-level.
The Indian benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile session, with 11 out of the 20 sectoral indices complied by the BSE advancing, and the remaining nine falling.
Rupee started the week with losses against the U.S. dollar after a three-day rally amid tepid domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows ahead of macroeconomic announcements.
Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered a binding agreement for the acquisition of the cement, clinker and power plants from Jaiprakash Associates and its associate.
Tata Motors: The company’s board has given in-principle approval for partial divestment of the company's investment in subsidiary Tata Technologies via the IPO route.
ICICI Bank: The bank raised Rs 5,000 crore via senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds on private placement basis.
KEC International: The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across its transmission and distribution, civil and cables verticals.
Godrej Agrovet: The company entered into two sale deeds for sale of land measuring 3.92 acres in Ambattur, Tamil Nadu for Rs 71.36 crore.
Maruti Suzuki India: The company unveiled its first mass segment flex fuel prototype car, designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend.
V-Guard Industries: The company signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 660 crore by mid of January 2023.
Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company invested additional Rs 2.43 crore in Strongsun Solar, to acquire additional 27.35% stake.
GR Infraprojects: The company will sell its entire stake in subsidiary GR Highways Investment Manager to Lokesh Builders for Rs 15 crore.
Route Mobile: Uganda Telecommunications Corporation appointed 365squared, a step-down subsidiary of the company, as its exclusive partner for SMS firewall and A2P SMS monetisation solutions and services.
Sheela Foam: The company fixed Dec. 22, 2022 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
BGR Energy: The company received orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for construction of civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex.
One97 Communications: The board of the company will meet on Dec. 13 to consider the proposal of a share buyback.
Offerings
Sula Vineyards: The IPO was subscribed 0.28 times or 28% on its first day. Non-institutional investors subscribed 18% of their respective portion, while the retail basket was subscribed 48%. No bids were placed for the QIB portion on the opening day.
Abans Holdings: The maiden share sale saw 11% subscription on the first day. While institutional buyers did not put any bids, HNIs subscribed 12% of the basket reserved for them. The retail portion was subscribed 13%.
Landmark Cars: Premium car dealer Landmark Cars will open its initial share sale on Dec. 13, which will continue till Dec. 15. The price band for the issue has been pegged at Rs 481-506 per share. The issue includes fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 79.44 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 402 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company is looking to raise Rs 552 crore from its IPO.
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations: The drone start-up will launch its IPO on Dec. 13 and close it on Dec. 15. The company is looking to raise Rs 33.97 crore via the issue. The price band to offload 62.9 lakh shares ranges between Rs 52-54 per share.
Block Deals
PSP Projects: Himalaya Finance & Investment Co. bought 10 lakh shares (2.78%), Patel Shilpaben P sold 10 lakh shares (2.78%) at Rs 655.25 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Globus Spirits: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13 and 14.
Five-Star Business Finance: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13 and 15.
3M India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 15.
Anupam Rasayan India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Timex Group India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 14.
Clean Science and Technology: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Ashoka Buildcon: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 14.
Pledge Share Details
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Promoters Thriveni Earthmovers pledged 2.63 crore shares, Sky United pledged 1.32 crore shares on Dec. 9.
Star Cement: Promoter group Vinay and Co. revoked a pledge of 50,000 shares on Dec. 7.
KPI Green Energy: Promoter and director Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel revoked a pledge of 1.33 lakh shares on Dec. 12.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,605.50, a premium of 21.85 points.
Nifty December futures fell 3.46% and 7,668 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,871, a premium of 97.90 points.
Nifty Bank December futures rose 3.8% and 4,124 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Buy Back of Shares: Cosmo First
Research Reports
Sula Vineyards IPO - Investment Rationale, Strengths, Key Strategies, Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi
Landmark Cars IPO - Play On Premium, Luxury Car Sales Domestically: ICICI Direct
Abans Holdings IPO - Diversified NBFC With Global Presence: Reliance Securities
Ahluwalia Contracts - A Cash Flow Machine: IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage
BPCL, HPCL, IOCL - Drop In Crude Prices Augurs Well: Prabhudas Lilladher
V‐Guard Industries - Sunflame Enterprises Acquisition Will Rev Up Kitchen Growth Engine: Centrum Broking