Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm

U.S. stocks rose days before a crucial Fed announcement as inflation levels, while still high, show signs of cooling off. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2%. The yield of 10-year Treasuries also rose five basis points to 3.63%.

Crude rose 3.6% as a key pipeline between the U.S. and Canada remains shut, with uncertainty clouding reopening prospects. Gold futures fell 0.9%, whereas Bitcoin declined 0.6% to trade around $17,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile session, with 11 out of the 20 sectoral indices complied by the BSE advancing, and the remaining nine falling.

Rupee started the week with losses against the U.S. dollar after a three-day rally amid tepid domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows ahead of macroeconomic announcements.