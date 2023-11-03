Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Container Corp, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Lupin

Wall Street kept pushing the stock market higher a day after the Federal Reserve hinted it may be done with interest rate hikes, with traders now eagerly awaiting Friday’s jobs report, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.75% and 1.66%, respectively, as on 2:15 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.53%.

Brent crude was trading 2.71% higher at $86.92 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.11% at $1,984.79 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced through Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates on Wednesday. The indices snapped two days of losses, as realty and metal sectors were the top gainers.

Sensex slipped nearly 200 points below the day's high, whereas Nifty ended over 50 points below its high.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 490 points up, or 0.77%, at 64,080.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 144 points, or 0.76%, higher at 19,133.25.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,261 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,380 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 4 paise to close at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.