Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Union Bank Of India, Can Fin Homes, L&T, Piramal

Asian markets are likely to be subdued on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s rate decision, with equity futures for the region mixed and currencies holding to narrow ranges in early trading.

Contracts for Japanese shares were flat, those for Australia rose slightly and futures for Hong Kong showed a small decline.

Stocks on Wall Street and commodities rose Tuesday as the Conference Board’s U.S. consumer confidence index climbed to a two-year high. The S&P 500 closed at its highest since April 2022, the Nasdaq 100 outperformed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its 12th straight advance — the longest winning run in over six years.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was above $83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.88% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:25 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.24% or 48 points at 19,735.

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed after swinging between gains and losses through Tuesday. The indices ended mixed after two days of fall. Metals and energy sectors advanced, while fast-moving consumer goods and PSU banks were under pressure.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,088.76 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 333.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency weakened 4 paise to close at 81.87 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.