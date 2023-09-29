Stocks To Watch: SBI, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, SBI Life, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Emami, ICRA
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Stocks in Asia looked set to post the biggest quarterly decline in a year, while oil’s rally faltered .
Shares opened higher in Australia, but fell in Japan. Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower after the U.S. indexes gained on strong performances by tech behemoths including Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.
Markets in mainland China are closed as the country starts its Golden Week holiday, which may damp trading in the region through the first week of October.
Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $95 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $91-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.58% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level.
At 6:14 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 174 points or 0.88% at 19,521.5.
India's benchmark stock indices retreated early gains to end lower on Thursday as Brent crude prices surged over $97 a barrel, the most in over 10 months since November 2022. Most sectors declined, with information technology, fast-moving consumer goods, auto, and public sector unit banking sectors declining the most.
Nifty ended below the 19,500 level, and Sensex closed below the 65,600 mark, the lowest level since Sept. 4. The indices slipped the most since Sept. 20 on an intraday basis.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,364.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,711.5 crore.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise to close at 83.19 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch
SBI: The lender trimmed its stake in MSP Steel & Power to 2.47% from 4.83%.
Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy: Abu Dhabhi-based IHC Capital Holding's units Green Energy Investment Holding and Green Transmission Investment Holding have entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of their investments in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, respectively.
Bajaj Finserv: The company appointed Ramaswamy Subramaniam as president of private equity.
SBI Life Insurance: The company appointed Amit Jhingran as MD and CEO with effect from Oct. 1 after Mahesh Kumar Sharma resigned.
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker signed a letter of intent for acquiring the remaining 25% stake in the Mexican subsidiary Sun Pharma de México, S.A. de C.V.
Pidilite Industries: Subsidiary Pidilite Ventures acquired up to a 20% stake in toymaker Imagimake Play Solutions for Rs 20 crore.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The drugmaker's Swiss unit incorporated another wholly-owned subsidiary in Jamaica, named Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Jamaica.
Tata Communications: U.S.-based Kaleyra expects its $100 million acquisition by the Tata Group company to be completed by Oct. 5.
Uno Minda: The company will raise its stake in a joint venture with Italy's Westport Fuel Systems to 76% from 50%. The two companies are amending the JV agreement to include future hydrogen components. The JV is for the sale of CNG, LNG, and LPG components and kits to OEMs.
Yes Bank: The lender acquired 1.79 lakh shares of unit Yes Securities for Rs 100 crore.
Navin Fluorine: Radhesh Welling resigned as MD with effect from Dec. 15, citing personal reasons. Vishal Mafatlal will steer the operations of the company while the board approves the appointment of Sudhir Deo as an additional director.
Emami: The company will acquire a 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda, which markets beverage products under the brand 'AloFrut', to expand in the health and wellness segment.
NLC India: The company will set up three 800 MW thermal power projects in Odisha and has also signed a long-term power purchase deal with GRIDCO for 400 MW. NLC's entire capacity of 2,400 MW has been tied up on a long-term basis with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Odisha.
KIOCL: The company suspended its operations at the Mangalore pellet plant due to the non-availability of iron-ore fines and other maintenance activities.
Godrej Agrovet: The company entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Sime Darby Plantation Berhad to secure supplies of oil palm seeds and later set up a state-of-the-art seed production unit in India.
Saregama India: The company acquired a 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces Pictures for Rs 174 crore. It will acquire another 41% stake in the next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples. Pocket Aces owns IPs such as Filtercopy, Gobble, and Nutshell.
ICRA: The company will begin offering ESG ratings after SEBI approval.
Bharat Petroleum: Plans One-Month Maintenance at 150K B/D Mumbai Crude Unit from Oct. 1.
IPOs
Valiant Laboratories: The IPO was subscribed 0.71 times, or 71%, on its second day. The bids were led by retail investors (1.27 times), non-institutional investors (0.29 times, or 29%), and institutional investors (0.05 times, or 5%).
Plaza Wires: The company will launch its IPO on Friday. The FMEG manufacturer's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13,200,158 shares, amounting to up to Rs 71.28 crore. It does not have any offers for sale. The price band is set at Rs 51–54 per share.
Block Deals
NCL Industries: Shilpa Datla sold 27.6 lakh shares (6.1%) and Ashven Datla sold 14.43 lakh shares (3.19%), while NCL Holdings (A&S) bought 22.4 lakh shares (4.95%) at Rs 225, Anand Rathi Global Finance bought 12.64 lakh shares (2.79%), and Gautam Kalindi bought 7 lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 225 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Hindustan Oil Exploration: HDFC Bank sold 13.65 lakh shares (1.03%) at Rs 155.11 apiece and 11 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 155.25 apiece.
MSP Steel & Power: The State Bank of India sold 38 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 16.3 apiece.
Yatra Online: Societe Generale sold 13.3 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 136.12 apiece.
Happiest Minds Technologies: Ashok Soota sold 1.31 lakh shares (0.86%) at Rs 879.04 apiece.
Insider Trades
Adani Power: Promoter Ardour Investment Holding bought 1.81 crore shares between Sept. 26 and 27.
360 One WAM: Promoters Ardent Impex sold 10 lakh shares, and Madhu Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani sold 5 lakh shares each on Sept. 27.
Pledge Share Details
Go Fashion: Promoter Rahul Saraogi revoked a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Aug. 31 and created a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Sept. 1.
Emami: Promoter Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 31 lakh shares on Sept. 25.
AGMs Today
Muthoot Finance, Patanjali Foods, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Dixon Technologies (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Finolex Cables, Natco Pharma, Hindustan Copper, Titagarh Rail Systems, PNC Infratech, Medplus Health Services, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, Rattanindia Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Easy Trip Planners, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Inox Wind, Fusion Micro Finance, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, LT Foods, La Opala Rg, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Indiabulls Real Estate, Lux Industries, Ethos, Rattanindia Power, National Fertilizers, Kaveri Seed Co, Ashoka Buildcon, Shilpa Medicare, Jindal Poly Films, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Puravankara, Gufic Biosciences, NRB Bearings, Supriya Lifescience, Subex.
Who's Meeting Whom
Quick Heal Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 4.
Century Textiles: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 4.
Brigade Enterprises: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 3.
Metro Brands: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 29.
Navin Fluorine: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 4.
RR Kabel: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 29.
Krsnaa Diagnostics: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 29.
Eicher Motors: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 4.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Bajaj Electricals
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Omaxe, Nelcast, Senco Gold, and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Brightcom Group
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures ended at 19,655, a discount of 173.9 points.
Nifty October futures fell 0.88%, with 1,93,900 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank October futures ended at 44,597.95, a discount of 322.05 points.
Nifty Bank October futures fell 0.72%, with 1,46,917 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Nil.
