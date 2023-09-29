Stocks To Watch: SBI, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, SBI Life, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Emami, ICRA

Stocks in Asia looked set to post the biggest quarterly decline in a year, while oil’s rally faltered .

Shares opened higher in Australia, but fell in Japan. Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower after the U.S. indexes gained on strong performances by tech behemoths including Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.

Markets in mainland China are closed as the country starts its Golden Week holiday, which may damp trading in the region through the first week of October.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $95 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $91-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.58% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level.

At 6:14 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 174 points or 0.88% at 19,521.5.

India's benchmark stock indices retreated early gains to end lower on Thursday as Brent crude prices surged over $97 a barrel, the most in over 10 months since November 2022. Most sectors declined, with information technology, fast-moving consumer goods, auto, and public sector unit banking sectors declining the most.

Nifty ended below the 19,500 level, and Sensex closed below the 65,600 mark, the lowest level since Sept. 4. The indices slipped the most since Sept. 20 on an intraday basis.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,364.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,711.5 crore.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise to close at 83.19 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.