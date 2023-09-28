Stocks To Watch: RIL, Infosys, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Power, Yatra Online

U.S. stocks and Treasury securities resumed their slide as investors contemplated the prospect of higher interest rates and a looming government shutdown, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 slumped 0.60% and 0.56%, respectively, as of 2.19 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.78%.

Brent crude was trading 2.78% higher at $96.57 a barrel. Gold was down 1.41% at $1,873.82 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. The pharma sector rose, whereas banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 354.35 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 386.28 crore.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.