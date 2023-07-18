Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Patanjali Foods, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Axis Bank, IDFC, Sheela Foam

Asian markets are set to edge lower, despite gains on Wall Street, as China’s sluggish economic recovery triggered growth forecast cuts and a warning from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that it could cause ripple effects across the global economy.

Hong Kong and Australian futures pointed to modest losses on Tuesday, while Japanese shares will reopen after a public holiday.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose almost 1% on Monday, with Activision Blizzard Inc. advancing after Microsoft Corp. and British regulators held “productive” talks needed to clear the companies’ $69 billion tie-up.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was below $79 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $74-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.80%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 5:33 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.26% or 52 points at 19,790.

India's benchmark stock indices began the new week with fresh highs after scaling new records in the last three weeks. The PSU and private banking sectors advanced in trade, whereas auto and real estate shares were under pressure. Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.90% to scale a new high at 66,656.21 points, and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.86% to hit a record high of 19,731.85 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 529 points, or 0.80%, at 66,589.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 147 points, or 0.95%, higher at 19,711.43. The local currency strengthened 12 paise to close at Rs 82.05 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers on Monday but bought the lowest worth of equities in almost four months, since March 22. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 73 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 64.34 crore.