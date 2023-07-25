Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Federal Bank, SJVN, Tata Steel, Wipro
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks posted small gains and global bonds climbed on Monday after weak economic data in both the U.S. and Europe fueled concern about a global slowdown, reported Bloomberg.
The equity markets are set to traverse through their busiest earnings week this season, with over 500 major companies worldwide due to report quarterly results, including U.S. megacaps such as Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.
The next few days will be crucial for investors, who will be watching to see if slowing economic momentum shows up on profit margins, said Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:29 a.m. New York time, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $78.76 a barrel, while gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,000.20 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices declined for the second consecutive session on Monday as heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. dragged the indices after June quarter earnings.
Fast-moving consumer goods and oil and gas sectors declined while pharmaceutical company shares were up. The indices swung between gains and losses through the day before ending lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300 points down, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 73 points lower, or 0.37%, at 19,672.35.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second straight session on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 83 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 934.87 crore.
The local currency strengthened 13 paise to close at Rs 81.83 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
Reliance Industries: The company will invest Rs 378 crore in Mercury Holdings, a 50:50 joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty. It also committed to further invest up to Rs 622 crore via equity and debt.
Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker has recalled 87,599 S-Presso and Eeco models manufactured between July 5, 2021 and Feb. 15, 2023.The recall is over possible defect in a part of steering tie rod that may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling.
Vedanta: The company’s application under government's Modified Semi-Scheme for fab manufacturing is under consideration for approval. The company will also apply for display manufacturing under the Modified Display-Scheme.
Federal Bank: The lender has approved to allocate 23 crore shares at Rs 131.9 apiece to eligible qualified institutional buyers.
SJVN: The company has bagged five hydro power projects totalling 5097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Basin. The investment will be worth Rs 50,000 crore.
Tata Steel: The company approved to re-appoint T. V. Narendran as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company for a further period of five years from Sept. 19, 2023 till Sept. 18, 2028.
AstraZeneca Pharma India: Drugs Controller General of India has granted permission to the company to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20, which is a marketing authorisation, for Dapagliflozin tablets of dosage 10 mg. Dapagliflozin Tablets is used to treat heart failure in adults.
Wipro: Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with data storage solutions company Pure Storage to incorporate sustainable technology practices into clients’ technology infrastructure.
Earnings Post Markert Hours
Tata Steel (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 6.21% at Rs 59,489.6 crore vs Rs 63,430.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,337.8 crore)
Net Profit down 91.84% at Rs 633.95 crore vs Rs 7,764.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of Rs 122.3 crore)
Ebitda down 65.45% at Rs 5,173.82 crore vs Rs 14,972.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,050.5 crore)
Ebitda Margin at 8.7% vs 23.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 9%)
DCM Shriram Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations down 1% to Rs 2,937.17 crore vs Rs 2,971.83 crore.
Net profit down 78% at Rs 56.58 crore vs Rs 253.96 crore.
Ebitda down 62% at Rs 166.02 crore vs Rs 436 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.7% vs 14.7%.
JK Paper Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations up 11% at Rs 1,584.36 crore vs Rs 1,430.23 crore.
Net profit up 18% at Rs 312.56 crore vs Rs 264.23 crore.
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 477.19 crroe vs Rs 423.13 crore.
Ebitda margins at 30.1% vs. 29.6%
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1FY2024 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenues up 108% at Rs 468.93 crore vs Rs 225.84 crore
Net interest income up 105% at Rs 273.69 crore vs Rs 133.39 crore.
Net profit at Rs 111.13 crore vs net loss of Rs 222.69 crore.
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 36% at Rs 128.94 crore vs Rs 95.03 crore.
Net Profit up 12% at Rs 11.11 crore vs Rs 9.92 crore.
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 15.99 crore vs Rs 13.05 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.4% vs. 13.7%.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 34% at Rs17,985.67 crore vs Rs 27,449.52 crore.
Net profit down 76% at Rs 556.5 crore vs Rs 2,357.62 crore.
Ebitda down 72% at Rs 949.87 crore vs Rs 3,406.59 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.3% vs 12.4%.
IIFL Securities Q1FY2024 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 58.59 crore vs Rs 46.15 crore.
Net interest income up 14% at Rs 41.123 crore vs Rs 30.87 crore.
Net profit up 73% at Rs 68.96 crore vs Rs 39.79 crore.
Shoppers Stop Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 5% at Rs 993.61 crore vs Rs 948.44 crore.
Net profit down 37% at Rs 14.49 crore vs Rs 22.83 crore
Ebitda up 6% at Rs 171.86 crore vs Rs 162.5 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.3% vs 17.1%.
Earnings In Focus
Amber Enterprises India, Apollo Pipes, Asian Paints, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Auto, Cyient, CEAT, Delta Corp, Dixon Technologies (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyothy Labs, KPIT Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Hitachi Energy India, RattanIndia Power, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Motors, Suzlon Energy, UTI Asset Management Company.
Bulk Deals
Usha Martin: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought 16.5 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 329.07 apiece.
Lloyds Metals N Energy: Om Hari Halan sold 35 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 560.93 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Carborundum Universal, Transport Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Kirloskar Brothers, Orient Cement, KEC International, Paushak
Ex-date Interim dividend: Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Ex-date AGM: Carborundum Universal, Transport Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, VIP Industries.
Record date dividend: Kirloskar Brothers, Paushak, KEC International.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: PC Jeweller.
Who's Meeting Whom
Godrej Properties: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 2.
Lupin: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 4.
Navin Fluorine International: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 1.
Rossari Biotech: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
Ultratech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on July 25.
ITC: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
HT Media: To meet investors and analysts on July 28.
Piramal Enterprises: To meet investors and analysts on July 28.
Urgo Capital: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 2.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
Cigniti Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
Triveni Turbine: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 2.
Shriram Finance: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Go Fashion (India): To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
UPL: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
Birlasoft: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Ajanta Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Dixon Technologies (India): To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Blue Star: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 4.
Coromandel International: To meet investors and analysts on July 28.
Delta Corp: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Dhampur Bio Organics: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Macrotech Developers: To meet investors and analysts on July 28.
Adani Green Energy: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
Asian Paints: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Fino Payments Bank: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.
PSP Projects: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Vaibhav Global: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 3.
Music Broadcast: To meet investors and analysts on July 28.
AGMs Today
Bajaj Auto
Borosil
DCM Shriram
Digital Infrastructure Trust
Jyothy Labs
Lloyds Metals and Energy
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
Orient Bell
Poonawalla Fincorp
Raghav Productivity Enhancers
TVS Holdings
TTK Healthcare
UTI Asset Management Co.
F&O Cues
Nifty July futures ended at 19,681.60, a discount of 94.80 points.
Nifty July futures fell 13.7%, with 27,216 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank July futures ended at 45,988.30, a discount of 119.75 points.
Nifty Bank July futures fell 19.65% with 27,914 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank.