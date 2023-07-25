Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Federal Bank, SJVN, Tata Steel, Wipro

U.S. stocks posted small gains and global bonds climbed on Monday after weak economic data in both the U.S. and Europe fueled concern about a global slowdown, reported Bloomberg.

The equity markets are set to traverse through their busiest earnings week this season, with over 500 major companies worldwide due to report quarterly results, including U.S. megacaps such as Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

The next few days will be crucial for investors, who will be watching to see if slowing economic momentum shows up on profit margins, said Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:29 a.m. New York time, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $78.76 a barrel, while gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,000.20 an ounce.