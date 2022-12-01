Stocks To Watch: PNB, Wipro, Grasim Industries, TCS, KPI Green Energy

Stocks in Asia extended gains following a sharp rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes.

Oil surged 2.8% above $80 a barrel after government data showed that U.S. stockpiles declined the most since 2019. Gold futures changed little, while Bitcoin rose 2.2% to trade cross $16,800-level.

The Indian benchmark indices continued their rally to touch new record highs, with Sensex touching the 63,000-mark for the first time ever. All 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. closed in green, with BSE Utilities rising the most at 2.52%.

Rupee registered gains against the U.S. dollar to close higher as the greenback faltered in the global markets and domestic equities surged.

At 7:10 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- rose 0.30% to 18,973.