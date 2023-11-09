Stocks To Watch: Pidilite Industries, Biocon, HDFC Life, Tata Power, BHEL, PFC, Titagarh Rail, Lupin

Stocks in Asia opened higher after U.S. shares hit their hottest winning streak in two years, as investors cling to hopes that interest rates have peaked.

Australian and South Korean and Japanese shares opened higher whereas the equity futures for Hong Kong were flat.

Those moves followed a 0.1% gain for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, it’s eighth consecutive advance and the best run for the index since November 2021. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear on a panel discussing monetary policy challenges later Thursday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.49% and Bitcoin was above 35,000-level. Brent crude was trading below $80 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was below $76-mark.

At 5:35 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 24 points of 0.12% at 19,505.

India's benchmark stock indices continued to advance after a one-day fall to end marginally higher on Wednesday. Pharma, realty and energy sectors advanced, whereas information technology and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.

Sensex jumped over 65,100, while the Nifty 50 scaled over 19,460 during intraday trading, the highest in over two weeks since Oct. 23.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eleventh day in a row on Wednesday. While foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 84.6 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 524.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.28 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.