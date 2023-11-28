Stocks To Watch: Paytm, PB Fintech, SJVN, Eicher Motors, Bandhan Bank, Jindal Stainless, Airtel, Vascon

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's SPV, IRB Lalitpur Tollway Pvt. signed a concession agreement with NHAI for the Lalitpur Lakhnadon TOT Project in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The project will pay an upfront of Rs 4,428 crores to the NHAI for Tolling and O&M of 316 km stretch of NH44 for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 Years.

SJVN: The company’s first unit of 30 MW capacity of 60 MW Naitwar mori hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand has achieved the commercial operation date and now its total generation capacity to 2,122 MW from 2,091.50 MW.

Eicher Motors: The company launched a new Himalayan at an introductory price of Rs 2.69 lakh to 2.84 lakh, ex-showroom India, and launched the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 which is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4,25,000.

KPI Green Energy: The company’s subsidiary M/s. Sun Drops Energeia Pvt. got an order of 4.66 MW for solar projects from M/s GVM Woven and M/s Radhika Silk Mills.

Fortis Healthcare: The company's subsidiaries entered into definitive agreements with MGM Healthcare Pvt. for the sale and divestment of Fortis Malar Hospital and related assets to MGM for an aggregate consideration of Rs 128 crores.

PB Fintech: The company has made an investment of Rs 350 crores in Policy Bazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Bandhan Bank: The lender's board approved the re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the Managing Director and chief Executive Officer of the bank, for a period of three years, with effect from July 10, 2024, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

Jindal Stainless: The company’s board approved the proposal to liquidate their subsidiary PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia.

Indraprastha Gas: The company announced its association with IndusInd Bank to facilitate the acceptance of digital rupee which is the Central Bank Digital Currency launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company named Syrma Semicon Pvt.

Welspun India: The company announced its participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, aligning its operations and strategies with the Ten Principles of UNGC.

Jay Bharat Maruti: The auto component manufacturer and Tier 1 supplier to Maruti Suzuki India laid the foundation stone for its new plant in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications, Uttar Pradesh East imposed a penalty of Rs 1,86,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.

CMS Info Systems: The company’s Chief Technology Officer Rohit Kilam, resigned from the position w.e.f Nov. 24, 2023.

Sterlite Technologies: The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the company against ShinEtsu Chemical. The plea relates to the recovery by ShinEtsu for not procuring agreed quantities at the agreed price.

Bajaj Holdings: The company increased its stake in Sanofi India from 0.0434% to 0.1129%.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Metalor Technologies International SA (Swiss Corporation) for setting up a Joint Venture in India to manufacture and sale of electrical contacts.

Vascon Engineers: The company will consider the proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue on Nov. 30 in its board meet.

Lupin: The Pharma major has received approval from U.S. FDA for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% and received tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Canagliflozin Tablets.

LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions company launched Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link in London in collaboration with Quantum Xchange & Fortinet.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The Company’s E-ticket booking/cancellation was temporarily affected today from 11:15 am to 1:52 pm due to technical reasons and the same has been resolved.

Granules: The Company received a communication from the GST authorities directing for payment of tax liability of Rs 43,43,798 for the tax period July 2017 to March 2021.

Tilaknagar Industries: Promoter Mr. Amit Dahanukar sold 30 lakh (1.56%) equity shares of the Company for the purpose of release of pledge on the equity shares of the Promoters of the Company.

Radico Khaitan: The Company announced the launch of Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to cater to the growing demand of the coloured and flavoured beverage alcohol category.

Bharat Electronics: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs. 1,82,900/- each on Company for noncompliance of Regulation in respect of composition of Board of Directors due to insufficient number of Independent Directors.

Karnataka Bank: The Bank ties up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited to distribute Life Insurance products.

JSW Steel: The steel manufacturer completes the last tranche of Rs 750 crore investment in JSW paints and the company now holds 12.84% stake in JSW Paints.

Siemens: The Company got GST demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.7 crore from Belapur's CGST & Central Excise Commissionerate.

NMDC: The Company has set the iron ore price at 5,400 per ton w.e.f November 23 and fines price at 4,660 per ton w.e.f November 23.

Indian Hotels: The Company has made an investment of Rs 55 crore in Genness Hospitality Private Limited and 35 crores in Qurio Hospitality Private Limited by way of subscription to Rights Issues.

Prestige Estates: The Company has launched a residential project “Prestige Glenbrook” in Bangalore comprises of 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 million sft and has a revenue potential of Rs. 550 Crores.

Apar Industries: The Company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 1000 crore at floor price of Rs 5,540.33 per share.

Castrol India: The Company has entered into Tripartite Agreement with KFin Technologies Limited and Link Intime India Private Limited and the signed copy of the same is received by the Company.

Samvardhana Motherson International: National Company Law Tribunal has given nod for scheme of Amalgamation between Motherson Consultancies Service Limited and Motherson Invenzen Xlab Private Limited and Samvardhana Motherson Polymers Limited and MS Global India Automotive Private Limited with Samvardhana Motherson International Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 each for non-compliance with the SEBI Regulation.

Vishnu Chemicals: The Company incorporated Vishnu International Trading FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.

Anup Engineering: National Company Law Tribunal has given nod for scheme of Amalgamation between Anup Heavy Engineering Limited and The Anup Engineering Limited.

Clean Science and Technology: The company have made an investment of Rs 60 crore in Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company by way of right issue.