Stocks To Watch: Paytm, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, UltraTech, Adani Transmission

U.S. stocks went through a volatile session as traders weighed whether the Federal Reserve will hike rates even as inflation rise was slower than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.4%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped 12 basis points to 3.50%.

Crude rose 3.6% amid moderation in U.S. inflation and demand returning with China reopening. Gold futures rose 1.4%, while Bitcoin surged 3.1% to trade around $17,700-level.

Domestic benchmark gauges shed losses to end in green after two days of fall, with market breadth in favour of bulls.

Rupee continued to depreciate against the U.S. dollar in the face of forex outflows and anticipation around the Fed policy announcement.