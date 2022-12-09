Stocks To Watch: One97 Communications, Adani Enterprises, HUL, Sun Pharma
Stocks to watch before going into trade today
U.S. stocks were upbeat on data indicating moderation in the labour market, paving the way for less hawkish Federal Reserve stance. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was up 1%. The yield of 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.44%.
Oil was up 0.8% after paring significant gains from a volatile session caused due to shutdown of a crucial pipeline between the U.S. and Canada. Gold futures rose 0.2%, whereas Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $17,000-level.
The Indian benchmark indices opened on a marginally positive note and stayed flat through the session before closing higher on the back of a last hour surge.
Rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the U.S. dollar for the second day after paring initial losses.
Stocks To Watch:
One 97 Communications: The board will meet on Dec. 13 to consider a proposed share buyback programme.
Adani Enterprises: The company acquired 100% stake of Alluvial Mineral Resources from Adani Infra (India).
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has listed the company’s Halol manufacturing facility under ‘Import Alert’. The company has not revised the revenue guidance for the current fiscal.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has clarified inter alia that the Rs 55.39-crore contract at Plaksha University, Punjab is a domestic project and will be executed within 15 months.
Hindustan Unilever: The company will acquire 100% stake of Zywie Ventures in cash deal, to be completed in two tranches. The company will also acquire 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab for Rs 70 crore.
Lupin: The company appointed Spiro Gavaris as the president of its U.S. Generics business.
Max Financial Services: The company completed the acquisition of balance 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Japan in subsidiary Max Life Insurance Co., taking its overall shareholding to 87%.
Block Deals
Sundaram Clayton: Srinivasan Trust bought 4.55 lakh shares (2.25%), Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 4.55 lakh shares (2.25%) at Rs 5,166.95 per share.
Bulk Deals
Triveni Engineering: Goel Anil Kumar bought 18 lakh shares (0.75%), Societe Generale bought 14.73 lakh shares (0.61%), Plutus Wealth Management bought 40 lakh shares (1.65%) at Rs 280 apiece, Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney sold 1.7 crore shares (7.03%) at Rs 280.75 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Bosch: To meet analysts and investors on Dec.13.
Anand Rathi Wealth: To meet analysts and investors on Dec.11.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.
Hindware Home Innovation: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.
Finolex Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.
Praj Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Dec. 9.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Extra Ordinary Meeting: The Andhra Sugars
Record-Date Interim Dividend: Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Sepc, Hi-Tech Pipes, Rico Auto Industries
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Prime Focus
Insider Trades
Godfrey Phillips India: Promoter Group Spicebulls Investments sold 1,391 shares on Dec. 5.
KEI Industries: Promoter Group Anil Gupta sold 1.1 lakh shares on Dec. 7.
Indo Amines: Promoter Group Marvel Indenting sold 50,000 shares between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 8.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter Group BNP Paribas SA sold 1.1 lakh shares on Dec. 7.
Shalby: Promoter & Director Vikram Indrajit Shah bought 30,000 shares on Dec. 7.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,724.95, a premium of 54.7 points.
Nifty December futures fell 1.93% and 4,296 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,786.80, a premium of 455.2 points.
Nifty Bank December futures rose 11.36% and 12,050 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals
Securities removed from the ban period: Punjab National Bank
