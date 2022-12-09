Stocks To Watch: One97 Communications, Adani Enterprises, HUL, Sun Pharma

U.S. stocks were upbeat on data indicating moderation in the labour market, paving the way for less hawkish Federal Reserve stance. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was up 1%. The yield of 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.44%.

Oil was up 0.8% after paring significant gains from a volatile session caused due to shutdown of a crucial pipeline between the U.S. and Canada. Gold futures rose 0.2%, whereas Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $17,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a marginally positive note and stayed flat through the session before closing higher on the back of a last hour surge.

Rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the U.S. dollar for the second day after paring initial losses.