Stocks To Watch: NDTV, SpiceJet, Tata Motors, SJVN, HDFC, Infibeam Avenues, United Breweries

Markets opened higher in Tokyo, on Monday as Japan and mainland China took center stage for traders, with most other Asia-Pacific markets closed for holidays.

Chinese markets could see a damped appetite for risk-taking over its ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 in the U.S. suffered their third week of losses, the longest losing streak for both indexes since late September, even as the benchmarks ended higher on Friday.

The Indian markets will take cues from global trends including the Covid spread in China and expiry of derivatives locally in the week ahead.

On Friday, the Sensex closed 981 points, or 1.61%, lower at 59,845.29, while the Nifty 50 ended 321 points, or 1.77%, lower at 17,806.80.

Foreign portfolio investors invested a net sum of Rs 11,557 crore in equities during December 1-23, according to data with the depositories.

The local currency closed at 82.87 on Friday, depreciating 11 paise from Thursday's close.

At 6:31 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.20% to 17,900.