Stocks To Watch: NDTV, Gland Pharma, Biocon, IDFC, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services

U.S. stocks dropped, with largest technology companies in the world leading losses. S&P 500 declined 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.72%.

Oil was up 1.2% after shedding gains on reports that OPEC+ with maintain its output. Gold futures rose 0.5%, while Bitcoin increased 1.1% to trade near $16,400-level.

The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their journey upwards for the sixth session in a row and closed at fresh new highs. Gains in FMCG stocks led the rally as domestic markets favoured the bears.

Rupee reversed its gains from the day to close lower against the U.S. dollar as rising oil prices took a toll on the forex market sentiment.