Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, SBI, L&T, Power Grid, EaseMyTrip, Adani Total Gas, InterGlobe Aviation

Maruti Suzuki: The car maker approved to terminate contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Ltd. It exercised option to acquire shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation

South Indian Bank: The lender has agreed to raise funds via QIP, FPO and other methods. It will raise Rs 1000 crore via QIP, FPO, Rights Issue and other methods. It has also agreed to additionally raise Rs 500 crore via debt.

State Bank of India: The lender has raised Rs 10,000 crore via infrastructure bond issue at coupon rate of 7.54%.The tenor of these bonds is 15 years. The proceeds of bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment.

EaseMyTrip: The company will buy 51% stake each in Guideline, Tripshope and Dook in all stock deal. The consideration will be paid by issuing equity shares to the selling shareholders of the companies on a preferential basis.

Gas company stocks: To be in focus after domestic natural gas price were raised from August 1-30, 2023. Domestic natural gas price raised to $7.85/mmBtu from $7.48/mmBtu. Price for gas from ONGC and OIL nomination fields will have a ceiling of $6.50/mmBtu on gross calorific value basis.

InterGlobe Aviation: DGCA gave approval to Air India and IndiGo for importing aircraft.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has received a Letter of Award for Packages 16 and 17 from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company. The project cost for package 16 and 17 is Rs. 149.63 crore and Rs 182 respectively. The order is scheduled to be executed withing 24 months.

Oberoi Realty: The company has approved the merger of Oberoi Constructions Ltd., Oberoi Mall Ltd., and Evenstar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. with Oberoi Realty. Incline Realty Pvt. Ltd will not be merged, as opposed to earlier, due to commercial reasons.

Larsen and Toubro: The conglomerate's unit L&T Realty Developers Ltd. incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary - LH Residential Housing Ltd. The authorised capital for the new subsidiary stands at Rs 10 lakh. The company has incorporated LH Residential Housing for development of real estate and infrastructural facilities.

SRF: The board has approved a project to setup a new and dedicated facility to produce advanced intermediates for Agrochemicals at Dahej, Gujarat. The project will be commissioned and capitalized at an aggregate cost of around Rs 256 crore.

PG Electroplast: The company has acquired 5,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Goodworth Electronics Private Ltd., a joint venture company between PG Electroplast and Jaina Marketing & Associates. Both the parties now hold 50-50% stake in the joint venture Company.

LIC Housing Finance: Managing Director and Chief Executive Office Y Viswanatha Gowd has resigned with effect from July 31

Coromandel International: The company's subsidiary Coromandel Technology has acquired 32.68% equity stake in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, taking its total stake in the company to 51.02%.

Prism Johnson: The company has acquired 1.38 crore equity shares of unit Raheja QBE General Insurance company on rights basis, aggregating to Rs 20.41 crore.