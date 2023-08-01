Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, SBI, L&T, Power Grid, EaseMyTrip, Adani Total Gas, InterGlobe Aviation
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks mostly traded flat as Wall Street’s “fear of missing out” waned at the end of July as stock traders refrained from making big bets, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 was little changed around 4,580, hovering near a 16-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial was marginally up 0.02% as of 3:24 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 traded flat.
The crude traded 0.67% higher at $85.56 per bbl. Gold spot rate remained 0.32% higher at $1,965.74 per ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday after a lower opening. The indices snapped two days of losses to end higher in trade. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 368 points up, or 0.56%, at 66,527.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 108 points, or 0.55%, higher at 19,753.80.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Monday for the third straight session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 701.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,488.07 crore.
The local currency closed flat at Rs 82.25 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
Maruti Suzuki: The car maker approved to terminate contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Ltd. It exercised option to acquire shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation
South Indian Bank: The lender has agreed to raise funds via QIP, FPO and other methods. It will raise Rs 1000 crore via QIP, FPO, Rights Issue and other methods. It has also agreed to additionally raise Rs 500 crore via debt.
State Bank of India: The lender has raised Rs 10,000 crore via infrastructure bond issue at coupon rate of 7.54%.The tenor of these bonds is 15 years. The proceeds of bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment.
EaseMyTrip: The company will buy 51% stake each in Guideline, Tripshope and Dook in all stock deal. The consideration will be paid by issuing equity shares to the selling shareholders of the companies on a preferential basis.
Gas company stocks: To be in focus after domestic natural gas price were raised from August 1-30, 2023. Domestic natural gas price raised to $7.85/mmBtu from $7.48/mmBtu. Price for gas from ONGC and OIL nomination fields will have a ceiling of $6.50/mmBtu on gross calorific value basis.
InterGlobe Aviation: DGCA gave approval to Air India and IndiGo for importing aircraft.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has received a Letter of Award for Packages 16 and 17 from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company. The project cost for package 16 and 17 is Rs. 149.63 crore and Rs 182 respectively. The order is scheduled to be executed withing 24 months.
Oberoi Realty: The company has approved the merger of Oberoi Constructions Ltd., Oberoi Mall Ltd., and Evenstar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. with Oberoi Realty. Incline Realty Pvt. Ltd will not be merged, as opposed to earlier, due to commercial reasons.
Larsen and Toubro: The conglomerate's unit L&T Realty Developers Ltd. incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary - LH Residential Housing Ltd. The authorised capital for the new subsidiary stands at Rs 10 lakh. The company has incorporated LH Residential Housing for development of real estate and infrastructural facilities.
SRF: The board has approved a project to setup a new and dedicated facility to produce advanced intermediates for Agrochemicals at Dahej, Gujarat. The project will be commissioned and capitalized at an aggregate cost of around Rs 256 crore.
PG Electroplast: The company has acquired 5,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Goodworth Electronics Private Ltd., a joint venture company between PG Electroplast and Jaina Marketing & Associates. Both the parties now hold 50-50% stake in the joint venture Company.
LIC Housing Finance: Managing Director and Chief Executive Office Y Viswanatha Gowd has resigned with effect from July 31
Coromandel International: The company's subsidiary Coromandel Technology has acquired 32.68% equity stake in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, taking its total stake in the company to 51.02%.
Prism Johnson: The company has acquired 1.38 crore equity shares of unit Raheja QBE General Insurance company on rights basis, aggregating to Rs 20.41 crore.
Results Announced Post Market Hours
Maruti Suzuki Q1FY2024 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenues up 22% at Rs 32,326.9 crore vs Rs 26,499.8 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 31,832.8 crore)
Net profit up 145.4% at Rs 2,485.1 crore vs Rs 1,012.8 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,466.3 crore)
Ebitda up 56% at Rs 2,983 crore vs Rs 1,912.1 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 3,240.9 crore)
Margins at 9.2% vs 7.2% (Bloomberg Estimate: 10.2%)
Petronet LNG Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 18.3% at Rs 11,656.4 crore vs Rs 14,263.8 crore
Net profit up 13% at Rs 819.3 crore vs Rs 724.8 crore
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 1,181.7 crore vs Rs 1,064.8 crore
Margins at 10.1% vs 7.5%.
Petronet LNG Q1FY24 (Cons QoQ)
Revenues down 16% at Rs 11,656.4 crore vs Rs 13,873.9 crore
Net profit up 32.4% at Rs 819.3 crore vs Rs 618.8 crore
Ebitda up 25.4% at Rs 1,181.7 crore vs Rs 942.5 crore
Margins at 10.1% vs 6.8%.
Power Grid Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 1.31% at Rs 11,048.13 crore vs Rs 10,905.21 crore.
Net profit down 5.37% at Rs 3,597.16 crore vs Rs 3,801.29 crore.
Ebitda up 7.31% at Rs 4,564 crore vs Rs 4,253.05 crore.
Margins at 41.31% vs 39%.
Bosch Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 17.32% at Rs 4,158.4 crore vs Rs 3,544.4 crore.
Net profit up 22.39% at Rs 408.9 crore vs Rs 334.1 crore.
Ebitda up 57.70% at Rs 532.4 crore vs Rs 337.6 crore.
Margins at 12.80% vs 9.52%.
R Systems International Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 0.67% at Rs 406.78 crore vs Rs 404.07 crore
Net profit down 54.65% at Rs 14.43 crore vs Rs 31.82 crore
EBITDA up 15.92% at Rs 45.51 crore vs Rs 39.26 crore
Margins at 11.19% vs 9.72%
Som Distilleries & Breweries Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 77.38% at Rs 758.63 crore vs Rs 427.68 crore
Net profit up 31.22% at Rs 33.67 crore vs Rs 25.66 crore
Ebita up 51.80% at Rs 42.7 crore vs Rs 28.13 crore
Margins at 5.63% vs 6.58%
Adani Transmission Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% at Rs 3,622 crore vs Rs 3,049 crore.
Net profit up 8% at Rs 182 crore vs 168 crore.
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 1,378 crore vs Rs 1,326 crore.
Cash Profit down 11% at Rs 649 crore vs Rs 730 crore.
Kaynes Technology Q1FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenues down 18.41% at Rs 290.69 crore vs Rs 356.26 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 293 crore)
Net profit down 34.76% at Rs 25.19 crore vs Rs 38.61 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 27 crore)
Ebitda down 34.23% at Rs 31.91 crore vs Rs 48.52 crore
Margins at 10.98% vs 13.62%
KEI Industries Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 13.87% at Rs 1,782.57 crore vs Rs 1,565.41 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,772 crore)
Net profit up 16.98% at Rs 121.38 crore vs Rs 103.76 crore
Ebitda up 16.38% at Rs 162.99 crore vs Rs 140.05 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 181 crore)
Margins at 9.14% vs 8.95%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 10.22%)
H.G Infra Engineering Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 22.18% at Rs 1,351.16 crore vs Rs 1,105.9 crore
Net profit up 37.41% at Rs 150.39 crore vs Rs 109.45 crore
EBITDA up 36.70% at Rs 202.94 crore vs Rs 148.46 crore
Margins at 15.02% vs 13.42%
Oberoi Realty Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 0.34% at Rs 909.97 cr vs Rs 913.11 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,085 crore)
Net profit down 20.20% at Rs 321.64 crore vs Rs 403.08 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 405 crore)
Ebitda down 17.52% at Rs 426.22 crore vs Rs 516.78 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 532 crore)
Margins at 46.84% vs 56.60%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 49%)
JBM Auto Q1FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenues down 0.57% at Rs 843.78 crore vs Rs 848.64 crore
Net profit down 94.73% at Rs 1.43 crore vs Rs 27.11 crore
EBITDA down 28.95% at Rs 26.02 crore vs Rs 36.62 crore
Margins at 3.08% vs 4.32%
Best AgroLife Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 32.03% at Rs 612.23 crore vs Rs 463.7 crore
Net profit up 125.52% at Rs 90.5 core vs Rs 40.13 crore
EBITDA up 114.39% at Rs 114.59 crore vs Rs 53.45 crore
Margins at 18.72% vs 11.53%
Earnings In Focus
Anant Raj, Anupam Rasayan India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Adani Total Gas, Bikaji Foods International, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Deep Industries, Elantas Beck India, Escorts Kubota, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers International, Kirloskar Brothers, K.P.R. Mill, Maharashtra Seamless, Metro Brands, MPS, Orient Cement, Paushak, PVR Inox, Redington, Sansera Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology, Savita Oil Technologies, Thermax, Thyrocare Technologies, Triveni Turbine, Ugro Capital, Welspun Enterprises.
Who's Meeting Whom
Lakshmi Machine Works: To meet investors and analysts on August 2.
Home First Finance Company: To meet investors and analysts on August 3 and 4.
Tips Industries: To meet investors and analysts on August 3.
AGMs Today
Artemis Medicare Services, Bosch, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Fortis, Godrej Agrovet, Kirloskar Brothers, Orient Cement, Paushak, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Titan, Thermax.
Block Deals
SG Finserve: Jhanvi Kamlesh Shah bought 2 lakh shares (0.5%) and Vanaja Sundar Iyer bought 5.35 lakh shares (1.5%) while Rahul Gupta sold 3.5 lakh shares (0.8%) and Rohan Gupta sold 3.85 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 570.45 apiece.
Bulk deals
Bandhan Bank: Societe Generale bought 89 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 218.6 apiece.
Eris Lifesciences: Rakesh Shah sold 20 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 783 apiece and Plutus Wealth Management bought 2.21 lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 783 apiece.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Padmaja Gangireddy sold 12.5 lakh shares (1.8%) at Rs 830.15 apiece and Goldman Sachs bought 82.6 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 830 apiece.
Pledge details
Hi-Tech Pipes: Promoter Parveen Bansal released a pledge of 2.96 lakh shares on July 31.
Insider Trades
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company sold eight lakh shares on July 26.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The government sold 11 crore shares between July 27 and 28.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Lloyds Steels Industries
Ex-Date Dividend: Exide Industries, JK Cement, D.B.Corp, Rupa & Company, Sharda Cropchem
Ex-date Interim Dividend: D.B. Corp, SRF
Ex-date AGM: Exide Industries, JK Cement, Rupa & Company, Sharda Cropchem, CSB Bank, DCM Shriram, Ugro Capital
Record-Date Dividend: Sharda Cropchem
Record-date Interim Dividend: D.B. Corp, SRF
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Mukand, Godfrey Phillips India, Foseco India
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Jayaswal Neco Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,837, a premium of 85.20 points.
Nifty August futures fell 0.17%, with 383 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 45,869.95, a premium of 171.35 points.
Nifty Bank August futures rose 8.05% with 9,682 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises.
