Stocks To Watch: Macrotech Developers, HCL Tech, VA Tech Wabag, Lumax, ONGC

U.S. stocks were caught in a volatile session as traders were worried by the prospects of an impending recession amid tight Federal Reserve policy. The added danger of Russia's refusal to promise not to use nuclear weapons has also spooked markets.

As of 2:05 pm local time, the S&P 500 was down 0.35%, while the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.6%.

Meanwhile, the yield of 10-year Treasuries declined 9 basis points to 3.44%.

Oil fell 2.8%, while gold futures rose 0.9%. Bitcoin fell 1% to trade around $16,800-level.

The Indian benchmark indices closed lower during trading hours on Wednesday, after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's decision to hike interest rates by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

Rupee snapped its losing streak against the U.S. dollar as the RBI hiked interest rates by 35 basis points.