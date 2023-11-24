Stocks To Watch: Lupin, JSW Steel, Apar Industries, IRCTC, JM Financial, LTIMindtree, Karnataka Bank, BHEL

European bonds fell after a report that Germany will suspend debt limits for a fourth consecutive year, adding to concerns over more borrowing as the euro-area economy slows, reports Bloomberg.

Brent crude was trading 0.90% lower at $81.22 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.13% to $1,992.81 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to end marginally lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in Cipla Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.43 points, or 0.01%, lower at 66,017.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05%, to close at 19,802.

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Thursday after being net sellers for four consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 255.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued to be buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 457.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 2 paise to close at 83.34 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.