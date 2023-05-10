Stocks To Watch: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Bosch, Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Nazara Tech, Eveready, Godrej Consumer

U.S. stocks declined as investors turned cautious ahead of a crucial inflation report. The S&P 500 declined 0.2%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.5%% by 2:23 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.52%.

Crude price rose 0.7%, while the gold price increased 0.5%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin slipped 0.2% to trade around $27,600 level.

Domestic benchmarks—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—closed mostly unchanged, with decline in PSU banks and realty stocks countering the advance in IT, auto and pharma stocks.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar amid a stronger greenback and tepid domestic equities.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the ninth day in a row and bought equities worth Rs 1,942.19 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 404.70 crore, the NSE data showed.