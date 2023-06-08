Stocks To Watch: LIC, Lemon Tree, Gati, Sula Vineyards, Aether Industries, Titagarh Wagons
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.
U.S. stocks traded lower after a rally in technology stocks ran out of steam, while treasuries declined after an unexpected interest rate hike in Canada, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 declined after earlier gains in technology and commodity stocks. Meanwhile, advance in the broader market was fleeting as traders priced in a quarter point hike in the U.S. interest rates by July. The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% with technology giants Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. dragging the benchmark.
The S&P 500 briefly surpassed a 20% increase from an October low on Wednesday, commonly thought of as the marker of a bull market.
Elsewhere, a gauge of the greenback's strength weakened. Gold slumped. And Bitcoin slid in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by U.S. regulators.
Domestic benchmarks advanced for the fourth consecutive session to close at a six-month high in trade on Wednesday as metals, realty and fast-moving consumer goods sectors advanced. The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 82.55 against the US dollar compared with 82.61 on Tuesday.
Foreign investors remained net buyers for the second consecutive day in a row on Wednesday and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,382.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and offloaded equities worth Rs 392.3 crore, as per NSE data.
Crude oil gained 0.92% to $76.99 per bbl. Gold spot slipped 0.99% to $1,944.14.
Bank Stocks: To be in focus ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee decision on policy repo rate. MPC is likely to continue its status quo on the key lending rate at its second meeting in the new fiscal, amidst easing inflation and resilient growth.
Life Insurance Corp: Company increased stake in Tech Mahindra by 2%, from 6.87% to 8.89%. The holding increased at an average cost of Rs 1,050.77.
Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signed a license agreement for a 60-room property in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. The hotel is expected to be operational by the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Company’s unit Carnation Hotels will be operating this hotel.
Stove Kraft: Chief Financial Officer Balaji A S has resigned from the company citing personal reasons. The company is in the process of hiring a professional for the position of chief financial officer.
Sula Vineyards: Company said it has identified a new chief financial officer who will join the company in August. It has also added three new lakeside villas in Nasik, Maharashtra.
Gati: Total volume, including surface and air express, rose 8% sequentially in May. It rose 1% from the year ago period. Company said volumes in May continued to show an improving trend owing to an uptick in preparations for the upcoming festive season starting in the last week of May. This is expected to continue over the coming months.
Aether Industries: Company signed a Letter of Intent with U.S. based oil field services company for strategic supplier and contract manufacturing partnership. The letter specifies four strategic products that will be supplied to the global energy and oil and gas locations of the U.S. based company, including a significant supply within India.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Company signed a memorandum of understanding with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for building submarines in and for India. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will contribute to the engineering and design of the submarines and provide consultancy support. Mazagon will take responsibility for constructing and delivering the respective submarines.
Titagarh Wagons: The board will meet on Jun. 10 to consider, evaluate and approve the proposal to raise funds by issue equity of shares or other securities through preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, or through any other permissible mode.
The demand for the initial public offering of LED lighting solution provider IKIO Lighting Ltd., was led by non-institutional investors on the second day of subscription. The IPO was subscribed 6.82 times on Wednesday. The portion of institutional investors was subscribed 1.37 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 15.99 times, while retail investors portion was subscribed 5.92 times. The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day. The three-day issue opened on June 6 and will continue till June 8.
Can Fin Homes: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Aptech: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Indo Count Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on June 9.
Repco Home Finance: To meet investors and analysts on June 12 and June 13.
Delhivery: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Mallcom (India): To meet investors and analysts on June 12.
Adani Transmission: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Radico Khaitan: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Adani Green Energy: To meet investors and analysts on June 8 and June 21.
Uniparts India: To meet investors and analysts on June 12.
Manorama Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 8.
Home First Finance Co.
Price Band Revised From 10% T0 20%: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Datamatics Global Services, Dhani Services, Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Foods (NDA), Manaksia, Rama Steel Tubes, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Zee Media Corp
Price Band Revised From 20% To 5%: NIIT
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Suzlon Energy
Ex-Date Dividend: Bikaji Foods International
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Bikaji Foods International, UCO Bank
Ex-Date Demerger: NIIT
Record-Date Demerger: NIIT
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: NRB Bearings, Suzlon Energy
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Schneider Electric Infrastructure
EKI Energy Services: Next Orbit Ventures Fund sold 2 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 492.35 apiece.
National Highways Infra Trust: Neo Markets Services bought 30 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 118.75. Trust Investment Advisors sold 30 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 118.75 per share.
Praveg: Sunita Paras Patel sold 2.16 lakh shares (1.03%) at Rs 500.27 apiece.
Zuari Industries: Promoter Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals revoked a pledge of 10.8 lakh shares between June 2 and June 5 and created a pledge of 25,000 shares on June 5.
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter Group RPR Sons Advisors created a pledge of 1 lakh shares and revoked a pledge of 82.7 lakh shares between June 2 and June 6.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Promoter Nithin Karivardhan sold 4,000 shares on June 6.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold 1.5 lakh shares on June 6.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 61,000 shares on June 6.
Praveg: Promoter Sunita Paras Patel sold 65,000 shares on June 6.
Gati: Promoter Group TCI Finance sold 25,000 shares on May 5.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: Promoter Group Sudha Mhaiskar bought 5 lakh shares on June 5.
Pricol: Promoter Group Pricol Engineering Industries bought 23,854 shares on June 5.