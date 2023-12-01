Stocks To Watch: Kesoram Industries, UltraTech Cement, HAL, Infosys, Wipro, Dixon, M&M, Biocon, L&T, Sonata

Kesoram Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will be among the major companies in focus on Friday's trading session.

Kesoram Industries announced that its cement business will be merged with UltraTech Cement for about Rs 5,379 crore, to unlock value and deleverage its balance sheet.

Hindustan Aeronautics received the nod from the Defence Acquisition Council for the procurement of light combat helicopters for Indian Air Force and Indian Army, and light combat aircraft Mk 1A for the Indian Air Force.