Stocks To Watch: IRCTC, Sapphire Foods, Poonawalla Fincorp, Dilip Buildcon, Shriram Properties

U.S. stocks declined and bond yields climbed as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by another 50 basis points. Right after the announcement, the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while the tech heavy the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.5%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.53%.

Crude rose 2.7% as moderate inflation sparked hopes of a better outlook and softer landing. Gold futures rose 0.7%, while Bitcoin surged 1.1% to cross $17,900-level.

Domestic benchmark gauges closed higher for the second day in a row amid expectations of yet another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Rupee registered gains against the U.S. dollar today to end its two-day-long losing streak ahead of Fed’s policy announcement.