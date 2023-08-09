Stocks To Watch: Inox Wind Energy, Lupin, Tata Power, IRCTC, Berger Paints, Coal India, Siemens, Oil India

Asian equity futures fell, suggesting a cautious open to trading around the region as investors await consumer and producer price data from China that’s projected to show ongoing weakness.

Contracts for Australia and Japan were fractionally lower while those for Hong Kong slipped 0.3%.

On Tuesday, the equity declines on Wall Street waned in afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 finishing down by 0.4%. Apple Inc. halted its longest losing streak this year. Banks fell as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 10 small and midsize American lenders and said it may do the same with a handful of major firms.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading around $86 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $83-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.02% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:26 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 24 points or 0.12% at 19,567.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains after opening higher on Tuesday. Consumer durables and financial services sectors were the top gainers, while telecommunication and metals were under pressure.

ICICI Bank Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. were leading the gains, whereas RIL Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. dragged.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 106.98 points, or 0.16%, down at 65,846.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 26.45 points, or 0.13%, lower at 19,570.85.

The local currency weakened eight paise to close at Rs 82.83 against the U.S dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed lower at 7.16% on Tuesday.