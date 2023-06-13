Stocks To Watch: Inox Wind Energy, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, SBI, PCJ, JSW Steel
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks crept higher as traders prepared for a week that includes interest rate decisions from major central banks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.2%, moving further into the bull market territory in anticipation of a Fed rate pause after 10 straight hikes.
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed as of 10:37 a.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% and the MSCI World index gained 0.2%.
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $66.92 a barrel while gold futures declined 0.7% to $1,963.70 an ounce.
On the other side of the globe, India's benchmark indices held on to steady gains on Monday, driven by advances in I.T. and realty sectors, while private banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second straight session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 626.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,793.9 crore, as per NSE data. This was the highest amount of net buying by domestic investors this month so far.
Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at 82.43 against the U.S dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
Inox Wind Energy: The company will merge with parent Inox Wind via share swap. For every 10 shares of Inox Wind Energy, 158 equity shares of Inox Wind will be issued. This consolidation aims to simplify and streamline the group's structure by reducing the number of listed entities. For every 10 share warrants of Inox Wind Energy with issue price of Rs 847 each, 158 share warrants of Inox Wind with issue price Rs 54 will be issued. Inox Wind Energy shares closed 2.2% higher at Rs 1,818 apiece while Inox Wind shares slipped 0.48% to close at Rs 145.9 apiece.
Adani Ports and SEZ: The company has suspended vessel operations in Mundra and Tuna Port in light of advisory issued by Indian Metrological Department on expected cyclone storm ‘Biparjoy’.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: SEBI has barred Company’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding the position of a director or a key managerial position in a company’s board.
PC Jeweller, State Bank of India: PC Jeweller has filed a suit against State Bank of India in district court in New Delhi for declaration and injunction and has requested to declare the action of lender in classifying the loan account of the Company as Non-Performing Assets with effect from Jun. 29, 2021 and Apr. 24, 2019, as illegal, null, void, arbitrary, discriminatory and against the RBI circulars and guidelines issued in this regard. District Court has ruled that till any further orders, SBI to maintain status quo regarding any further action to be taken against the company as consequences of NPA decision.
Tata Motors: Company said $111.94 million in aggregate principle amount of external commercial borrowing bonds of $250 million 5.75% senior notes 2024 were validly tendered as of Jun. 9.
JSW Steel: Directorate of Mines and Geology, Goa named the company as preferred bidder and granted mining lease for iron ore mineral. The company won grant for Block VI- Cudnem Cormolem Mineral Block with 9.77 million metric tons of resources with final offer price of 96.65%. It received grant for Block IX-Surla-Sonshi Mineral Block with 65.73 million metric tons of resources with final offer price of 109.8% of final offer price.
HDFC Bank: Lender said that 99.7% votes received in favour of naming Kaizad Bharucha as a deputy managing director of the bank, for a period of three years starting Apr. 19, 2023,. As much as 99.8% votes were received in favour of appointing Bhavesh Zaveri as an executive director of the bank for a period of three years from Apr. 19, 2023,
Housing Development Finance Corporation: Company inked share purchase agreement to sell entire stake held in HDFC Ventures Trustee Company for an aggregate consideration of Rs 7.60 lakh.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Company said 96.21% of member votes were in favour of the appointment of Managing Director Shankar Roy Anand as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. While, 99.33% votes were received in favour of change in designation of Venkatasamy Jagannathan from chief executive officer and chairman to non-executive director and chairman of the board.
Ramkrishna Forgings: Company incorporated Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail Wheels Ltd., along with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail has been incorporated to manufacture and supply forged wheels. Both the companies will hold 50% stake each in Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail.
Hero MotoCorp: The automaker launched a vehicle model, Passion+, under its brand Passion. It is available at Hero MotoCorp’s dealerships across the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 76,301.
Tejas Networks: Company deployed its TJ1400 family of carrier- class Fiber-to-the-x and Packet Switching Network solutions to deliver high speed fiber connectivity services to businesses across the country for Tata Tele Business Services.
Greaves Cotton: Company’s e-mobility business Greaves Electric Mobility has entered into an agreement with non-banking finance firm Bike Bazaar Finance to finance vehicles. Under the deal, Bike Bazaar will finance Greaves Electric’s ELE-branded L3 electric vehicles.
Engineers India: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation awarded project worth Rs 472 crore to the company. The order includes replacement of three CSU off-gas compressors and six regeneration gas compressors. The project also includes installation of CBD vessel at Uran plant under EPC reimbursable basis. The project completion schedule is of 40 months.
HFCL: Company won order of about Rs 80.92 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission fibre optics transmission system for three priority corridors of Phase IV of Delhi Metro Rail project.
SJVN: SJVN Green Energy bagged 200 MW Wind Power project on build, own and operate basis from Solar Energy Corporation of India. The project shall be developed by the company anywhere in India through EPC contract. Tentative cost of the project is Rs 1,400 crore. After commissioning, the project is expected to reduce 7.08 lakh tonnes of carbon emission.
Who's Meeting Whom
Can Fin Homes: To meet investors and analysts on June 15.
Meghmani Finechem: To meet investors and analysts on June 13.
NIIT: To meet investors and analysts on June 13.
MOIL: To meet investors and analysts on June 16.
Centum Electronics: To meet investors and analysts on June 13.
Poonawalla Fincorp: To meet investors and analysts from June 13 to June 16.
Persistent Systems: To meet investors and analysts on June 13 and June 15.
AGM
IndiaMART InterMESH
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: PTC Industries, Urja Global
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Jindal Saw, JSW Holdings
Ex-Date Dividend: Jindal Saw, Diamines & Chemicals, LKP Finance, LKP Securities
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Urja Global, Greenlam Industries, R Systems International, Force Motors
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Inox Wind Energy, eMudhra
Bulk Deals
Balrampur Chini Mills: Societe Generale bought 10.87 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 406.02 apiece.
Go Fashion India: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 7.04 lakh shares (1.3%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 4.3 lakh shares (0.8%), Kuwait Investment Authority Fund bought 4.84 lakh shares (0.9%), Societe Generale bought 8.25 lakh shares (1.53%) at Rs 1,135 apiece and Sequoia Capital India Investments sold 54.98 lakh shares (10.18%) at Rs 1,136.1 apiece.
Man Infraconstruction: Societe Generale bought 39.32 lakh shares (1.06%) at Rs 102 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter Group RPR Sons Advisors created a pledge of 17.3 lakh shares on June 9.
Jindal Steel And Power: Promoter Group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of 9 lakh shares on June 8.
Insider Trades
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Promoter Nithin Karivardhan sold 12,000 shares on June 9.
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Promoter Group Yashodara Devi Shiva Rao Ghorpad sold 15,500 shares on June 9.
S&T Corporation: Promoter & Director Ajay Kumar Savai sold 95,935 shares between June 8 and June 9.
Indoco Remedies: Promoter Madhura Ramani bought 5,421 shares on June 12.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Group Atharva Green Ecotech sold 47,100 shares between June 8 and June 9.
GNA Axles: Promoter Group Ashmeet Seehra bought 11,275 shares between June 7 and June 9.
Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnish Kumar Singh bought 7.8 lakh shares on June 12.
