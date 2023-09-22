Stocks To Watch: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Wipro, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Glenmark Pharma, Samhi Hotels, Sai Silks

U.S. stocks declined and bonds gained after U.S. jobless claims fell to the lowest since January, reinforcing the case for the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer stance, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was down 0.92% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq traded 1.13% lower as on 2:11 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.47%.

Brent crude was trading 0.11% higher at $93.63 a barrel. Gold was down 0.51% at $1,920.41 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices declined for the third consecutive day on Thursday after the U.S. FOMC kept the interest rate unchanged but signaled the possibility of another rate hike in 2023.

The sectoral indices for auto, banks, and non-banking financial companies fell the most.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 571 points, or 0.85%, lower at 66,230.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 159 points, or 0.80%, to close at 19,742.35.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,007.4 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,158.1 crore.

The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.09 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.