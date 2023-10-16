Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, M&M, Federal Bank, L&T Finance, NHPC

U.S. stocks fell and bonds rose on Friday as signs that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza left traders looking for safety ahead of the weekend, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.56% and 1.31%, respectively, as on 12:08 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.14%.

Brent crude was trading 5.17% higher at $90.45 a barrel. Gold was up 3.28% at $1,930.18 an ounce.