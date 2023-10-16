Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, M&M, Federal Bank, L&T Finance, NHPC
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks fell and bonds rose on Friday as signs that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza left traders looking for safety ahead of the weekend, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.56% and 1.31%, respectively, as on 12:08 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.14%.
Brent crude was trading 5.17% higher at $90.45 a barrel. Gold was up 3.28% at $1,930.18 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by muted earnings from information technology major Infosys Ltd. However, on a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the second straight week on Friday.
The Nifty ended below the 19,800 level, while Sensex closed below the 66,300 mark. Banks, I.T., media and metal sectors fell, whereas realty and pharma sectors rose.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points lower, or 0.19%, at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43 points, or 0.22%, to end at 19,751.05.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 317.01 crore and domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 102.88 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.26 against the U.S dollar on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises: The Office of Regional Director-Southeast Region, Hyderabad, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, initiates investigation into accounts of Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. The documents sought pertain to the period from FY18 to FY22, prior to their acquisition by the company.
Tata Motors: Company to sell 9% stake in Tata Technologies to TPG Rise Climate for Rs 1,467 crore and another 0.9% stake in TTL to Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation for Rs 146.7 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra: September sales rose 18.14% year on year at 73,185 units while production was increased 21.88% at 79,410 units. The Income Tax Department has filed an appeal in Bombay High Court against relief previously granted to company over a Rs 432 crore tax dispute.
Laurus Labs: Associate ImmunoACT received marketing authorization approval of India’s first CAR-T cell therapy, NexCAR19 for cancer treatment therapy from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.
NHPC: The company expects Rs 788 crore worth damages due to flash floods impacting its 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim. The damages are fully insured and the company said it will lodge a formal claim for the damages.
L&T Finance Holdings: NCLT has approved amalgamation of L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee with L&T Finance Holdings on Oct. 13.
Infosys: New York State Taxation Department has imposed a penalty of $15,076 for underpayment of advance tax in FY22.
Bajaj Electricals: The company bagged a service contract worth Rs 564 crore order from Power Grid Corp. for 400 kV transmission lines in Andhra Pradesh. Project is to be completed in 21 months.
HDFC Life: Board approves re-classification of abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 from 'Promoter' to 'Public' category. HDFC Bank will be the sole promoter post re-classification.
Mankind Pharma: Company has resumed operation at Sikkim facility from Oct 13. It has reported no damage to property due to flash floods when the facility's operations were disrupted.
Federal Bank: International Finance Corp. acquires additional 7.26 crore shares (3% stake) via preferential issue, increasing its stake to 7.32%.
Gati: Total volume in Q2 volume rose 18% year-on-year to 333,000 tonnes on account of strong pre-festive ordering. Also, company's Bengaluru transshipment hub is now online.
NBCC India: Company has received order worth Rs 80 crore for renovation of office buildings from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
ICICI Lombard: Company receives favourable orders from Jaipur's Tax Authority squashing penalty of Rs 7.7 crore for FY18, FY19 and FY20.
Bajaj Healthcare: Company has completed construction of Alkaloid extraction Plant at Vadodara, Gujarat. Plant has a capacity for extraction of 2500 tons of poppy straw and 300 tons of poppy gum per annum.
KIOCL: Company resumes operations of Mangalore pellet plant, where operations were suspended from Sept. 28 due to non-availability of iron-ore fines and maintenance activities.
Pidilitte: Subsidiary Pidilite Ventures invests Rs 20 crore in Imagimake, a company into design & distribution of innovative range of educational toys.
Transformers and Rectifiers: Amarendra Kumar Gupta resigns as CFO w.e.f. Oct. 14 citing personal reasons.
NLC India: Company incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Green Energy to undertake future renewable energy projects.
Indian Bank: The bank has reported loans worth Rs 24.8 crore as fraud.
J. Kumar Infraprojects, NCC: A SPV, J Kumar - NCC Pvt., is incorporated for GMLR twin tunnel project awarded by BMC. NCC to hold 51% stake and J Kumar to hold remaining 49% shares in company.
Union Bank of India: RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore for non-compliance related to loans and advances, statutory and other restrictions.
RBL Bank: RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 64 lakh for non-compliance related to prior approval for acquisition of shares.
Shipping Corporation of India: Maharashtra government remits entire stamp duty chargeable for various items.
Intellect Design Arena: Company partners with Premiere Bank, Philippines for bank wide digital transformation in APAC. The partnership includes Intellects' iKredit360 loan origination system with an aim to improve the bank's customer experience.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Som Distilleries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 74.08% at Rs 247.72 crore.
Ebitda is up 57.68% at Rs 27.20 crore.
Margin at 10.98% vs. 11.77%
Net profit is up 80% at Rs 14.85 crore.
Den Networks Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.72% at Rs 276.6 crore.
Ebitda up 14.32% at Rs 43.1 crore.
Ebitda Margin at 15.58% vs 13.12%
Net Profit down 5.2% at Rs 45.6 crore.
Note: Deferred tax expense of Rs 18.3 crore (vs 0.4 crore YoY)
Tata Steel Long Products Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57.69% at Rs 2,947.6 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 93.84 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 255.18 crore
Net loss of Rs 460.23 crore vs loss of Rs 661.8 crore
Earnings In Focus
HDFC Bank, CEAT, Choice International, Cyient DLM, Federal Bank, ICICI Securities, Jai Balaji Industries, Jio Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, NELCO, Orient Hotels, Tinplate Company of India, Yatra Online.
Bulk Deals
Yatra Online: Akash Agrawal bought 8.2 lakh shares (0.52%) for Rs 152.27 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 28 lakh shares on Oct. 9.
Who's Meeting Whom
Shoppers Stop: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
South Indian Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
HFCL: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Biocon: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 17.
Metro Brands: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Eris Lifesciences: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
IIFL Securities: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
Samhi Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18 and 19.
One 97 Communications: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 21.
Som Distilleries & Breweries: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
RPG Life Sciences: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Laurus Labs: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 6.
PTC Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
TVS Motor: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 30.
JSW Steel: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Yatra Online: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16.
Radico Khaitan: To meet investors on Oct. 18.
SONA BLW Precision Forgings: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 25.
CreditAccess Grameen: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% to 10%: ITI.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Oriental Hotels, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Edelweiss Financial Services, GTL Infrastructure.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures fell 0.55% at 19,734.00, at a discount of 17 points.
Nifty October futures' open interest fell 3.7% by 7,123 shares.
Nifty Options Oct 19 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,800 and Maximum put open interest at 19,700.
Nifty Bank October futures fell 0.89% to 44,348.50, at a discount of 60.55 points.
Nifty Bank October futures' open interest rose 10.55% by 14,697 shares.
Nifty Bank Options Oct 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 46,000 and Maximum put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balarampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Bulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network.
