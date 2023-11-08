Stocks To Watch: Indigo, Voltas, Lupin, IRCTC, Pidilite, Inox Wind, Power Grid, Cummins, SJVN

A rally in big tech puts U.S. stocks on pace for their longest winning run in two years, with investors shrugging off the latest attempts from Federal Reserve speakers to tone down Wall Street’s dovish bid, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.22% and 1.06%, respectively, as on 1:12 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.21%.

Brent crude was trading 3.60% lower at $82.11 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.65% at $1,965.26 an ounce.