Stocks To Watch: IndiGo, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Unichem, Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, HPCL, Titan

Asian equity futures fell after heavy selling in U.S. stocks as investors digested data showing a hot U.S. labor market that will keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain restrictive policy.

Contracts for benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong fell. The S&P 500 declined 1.4%, its worst day since April, stemming a recent rally partly driven by investor demand for artificial intelligence stocks. That excitement appeared to abate as the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2% and Qualcomm Inc. slid on a tepid revenue forecast in late Wednesday trading.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading around $83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.08% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:21 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,760.

India's benchmark stock indices declined over 1% through Wednesday as global sentiment was subdued after Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit grade. All sectors plunged, with PSU banking and metal stocks declining the most. The Sensex ended below the 66,000 mark and the Nifty below 19,550 for the first time since July 13.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Wednesday for the fifth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,877.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold stocks worth Rs 2.23 crore.

The local currency weakened 33 paise to close at Rs 82.59 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.