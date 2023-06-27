Stocks To Watch: ICICI Prudential, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank Of India, Aditya Birla Capital

U.S. stocks were trading mixed on Monday. The S&P 500 was trading 0.24% lower, while the Dow Jones traded 0.10% higher. The Nasdaq was trading 0.89% lower as of 1:27 p.m. EST.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.48 a barrel, while gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,941.90 an ounce.

The futures on the S&P 500 fluctuated after it suffered its worst week since March, while yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury dropped five basis points, according to Bloomberg. The investors, as per Bloomberg, were getting anxious about the central bank's determination to extinguish inflation by pushing rates higher, which will break fragile economies.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices swung between gains and losses before closing mixed. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 9 points down, or 0.01%, lower at 62,970, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 was up 26 points, or 0.14%, at 18,691.20.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors advanced, while banking shares were under pressure.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.04 against the U.S. dollar.