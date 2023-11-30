Stocks To Watch: ICICI Bank, Nykaa, Thomas Cook, Ultratech Cement, Jupiter Wagons, Dalmia Bharat, PCBL, Zomato

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., and Zomato Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch in Thursday's trading session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures signed a long-term licensing agreement with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion on Wednesday.

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd., a promoter entity of Thomas Cook India, will sell up to 3.2 crore shares, or 6.8%, via an offer for sale.

Chinese payments group Alipay has offloaded 29.60 crore shares, or 3.44% stake, in food aggregator Zomato Ltd. for Rs 112.7 per share.