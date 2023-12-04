Stocks To Watch: HUL, GAIL, Adani Group, Tata Power, Siemens, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Brigade

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., and Tata Power Co. will be among the major companies in focus during Monday's trading session.

Hindustan Unilever will split its beauty and personal care business into two separate divisions in an effort to increase focus on these high-growth segments.

GAIL has filed claims worth $1.8 billion against SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore in the London Court of International Arbitration.