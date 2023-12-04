Stocks To Watch: HUL, GAIL, Adani Group, Tata Power, Siemens, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Brigade
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., and Tata Power Co. will be among the major companies in focus during Monday's trading session.
Hindustan Unilever will split its beauty and personal care business into two separate divisions in an effort to increase focus on these high-growth segments.
GAIL has filed claims worth $1.8 billion against SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore in the London Court of International Arbitration.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive week and fourth consecutive session on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 135 points, or 0.67%, higher at 20,267.90, its highest-ever close after hitting an intraday high of 20,291.55. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 493 points, or 0.74%, up at 67,481.90.
Stocks of financial services and fast-moving consumer goods advanced, while automobiles and telecommunications were under pressure.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after staying sellers in the last session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,448.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 10 paise to close at 83.30 against the U.S dollar on Friday.
U.S. stocks rebounded and bond yields fell after Jerome Powell said the policy rate is “well into restrictive territory”—even as he retained the option to hike further, reported Bloomberg.
Brent crude was trading 0.47% higher at $79.25 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.96% at $2,092.08 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
Hindustan Unilever: The company decided to split its beauty and personal care business into two separate divisions in an effort to increase focus on these high-growth segments amid rising competition from new-age brands.
GAIL: The company filed claim over non-supply of LNG cargoes by SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore worth $1.817 billion in the London Court of International arbitration.
Adani Group stocks: The conglomerate will spend Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years, its CFO said. Six infra businesses—from power and ports to airports—will be tapping the bond market to raise funds.
Tata Power: The company acquired the Bikaner-Neemrana transmission project in Rajasthan for Rs 1,544 crore to boost renewable energy evacuation.
Siemens: Siemens AG will acquire an 18% stake in its India unit at Rs 2,952.86 apiece, which represents a discount of 21% to its closing price on Friday.
Salasar Techno Engineering: The company secured an engineering, procurement, and construction contract valued at Rs 364 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp.
Brigade Enterprise: The company launched the Brigade Sanctuary commercial residential project in Bangalore which has a gross revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.
Lupin: The pharma major received USFDA approval for the launch of Turqoz Tablets USP, 0.3 mg/0.03 mg.
Maruti Suzuki: The company's November volume output was down 3.29% year-on-year, at 1.48 lakh units.
Eicher Motors: The company's November motorcycles sales was up 13% year-on-year at 80,251 units. Motorcycles export was up 2.2% year-on-year, at 5,114 units.
Hero MotoCorp: The company's November sales rose 25.6% year-on-year to 4.91 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 25.4% to 4.76 lakh units.
Alkem Laboratories: U.S. FDA inspection at company's API manufacturing facility in Mandva ends with three observations.
Bajaj Healthcare: The company's CFO Rupesh Nikam resigned from the position on Dec 1.
Syngene: The company completed the acquisition of biologics manufacturing facility from Stelis Biopharma.
Strides Pharma: The company launched Icosapent Ethyl Acid Soft Gel Capsules in partnership with Amneal.
Shree Digvijay Cement: The CEO and MD, KK Rajeev Nambiar resigned from the position w.e.f Dec. 15, 2023. The company appointed Ramanujan Krishnakumar as an additional director and chief executive officer & managing director w.e.f. Dec. 16, 2023.
Radiant Cash Management Services: The company completed its investment in Aceware Fintech Services Pvt. and now holds 56.93% stake in the same.
Harsha Engineers International: The company entered into an agreement with Goldi Solar Private to jointly bid for the tender ACE issued by Surat Municipal Corp. for EPC of 10 MW Ground Mounted Grid Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant with land on lease.
Omaxe: The company incorporated FBD Real Grow Pvt. as wholly a owned subsidiary of the company by acquiring the remaining 75% stake in it.
Kamat Hotel: The company opened a new orchid hotel in Jamnagar Gujarat.
Surya Roshni: The company's CEO of steel operations and key managerial personnel, Tarun Baldua resigned from the position on Nov. 30.
Updater Services: The company approved the appointment of Radha Ramanujan as designate chief financial officer and fey managerial personnel with effect from the closure of business hours on Dec. 30, 2023. It approved and appointed of C R Saravanan, as Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from Jan. 1, 2024.
Bulk Deals
Tanfac Industries: Himalaya Finance and Investment bought 1.8 lakh shares (1.8%) at Rs 2,210 apiece. Anshul Speciality Molecules sold 2.47 lakh shares (2.47%) at Rs 2,210 apiece.
Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties bought 1.1 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 1 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Goldiam International: Promoter Rashesh Manhar Bhansali sold 5 lakh shares on Nov. 29.
Usha Martin: Promoter group Usha Martin Ventures sold 1.5 lakh shares on Nov. 30.
Thirumalai Chemical: Promoter group Deepa Ajay sold 18,000 shares on Nov. 30.
Safari Industries: Promoter group Safari Commercial LLP sold 14,600 shares between Nov. 29 and 30.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Eimco Elecon.
Move Out of short-term ASM framework: Patel Engineering.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures rose 0.44% to 20,375.15 at a premium of points 107.25 points.
Nifty December futures open interest rose by 0.26% to 523 shares.
Nifty Bank December futures rose by 0.74% to 45,071.20 at a premium of 257 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest fell by 9.45% to 15,746 shares.
Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 21000 and maximum put open interest at 20,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 28 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 45000 and Maximum put open interest at 42000.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp.
Research Reports
Laurus Labs - Transforming Into A High Value Non-ARV API, FDF, CDMO Synthesis And Bio Business: KRChoksey
Pitti Engineering - Improving Profitability One Motor At A Time: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'
Bajaj Electricals - Benefit Of Ongoing Growth Initiatives Likely To Be Visible FY25 Onwards: ICICI Securities
Petrochemicals - Domestic Demand Robust, Margin Prospects Remain Muted Over FY24-26E: ICICI Securities
India's Real GDP Growth Much Better Than Expected In Q2: Motilal Oswal
Concord Biotech - Niche Fermentation-Focused Business At Work: Motilal Oswal
