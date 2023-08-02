Stocks To Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment, TVS Motor, Adani Wilmar, HPCL, Mankind Pharma, Thermax

DLF: The company’s promoter, Kushal Pal Singh, sold 1.44 crore shares, representing its entire 0.59% stake in the company. The shares were sold via bulk deal for Rs 504.21 apiece.

Zee Entertainment: The company said IDBI Bank has challenged NCLT's order before NCLAT. NCLT had dismissed an application filed under Section 7 of IBC, 2016, by IDBI Bank against the company on May 19, 2023.

Hero MotoCorp: The Enforcement Directorate officials have visited two of the company’s offices in Delhi and Gurugram and also visited the residence of Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has received a Limited Notice to Proceed for an engineering, construction, and procurement order worth Rs 360 crore for a project in India. This is in addition to the new order value of Rs 466 crore that the company reported in Q1 FY24.

Bharti Airtel: The company has launched a pre-paid marketing communications platform through which businesses can send personalised communications to pre-defined customers.

Grasim Industries: The company has approved allotting 1,00,000 (7.35%) fully paid, unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis.

GE Power Grid: The company received a contract worth over Rs 444 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, shop testing, packing, installation, commissioning, and PG testing of the FGD System. The order will be executed within 30 months.

Shree Renuka Sugars: The company agreed to issue guarantees to RBL Bank to repay Harvest and Transport (H&T) Operators loan of Rs 75 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures: The company executed an engineering and procurement contract it signed with Hi-Print Infra and Gemstar Infra. The contract was for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solutions services to be procured by Gemstar Infra and Hi-Print Infra.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company approved a scheme of amalgamation between Mohit Agro Commodities Processing and Gujarat Ambuja Exports.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company approved the 51% acquisition of Johari Digital Healthcare for Rs 257.5 crore, which includes milestone-based deferred payments not exceeding Rs 28 crore.

Axis Bank: Independent Director Manoj Kohli resigned. The resignation will take effect on Aug. 11.

State Bank of India: The bank raised Rs 10,000 crore through non-convertible, fully paid-up long-term bonds in the nature of debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each at a coupon of 7.54%.

Safari Industries (India): The company's unit Safari Manufacturing has commenced commercial manufacturing of luggage on Aug. 1 from its increased capacity at its Gujarat factory. The effective production capacity has increased from 2,25,000 pieces per month to 3,50,000 pieces per month.

Sealmatic India: The company won an order to supply high-critical mechanical seals for demanding applications for 52 pumps in the FCCU, VBU, and BBU units at IOCL Mathura.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company approved an investment proposal for an 85 MW Solar PV power project at Nagda, MP, for an estimated cost of Rs 554.91 crore.

NBCC: The company voluntarily dissolved its wholly owned subsidiary, NBCC International.

Ashiana Housing: The company has inked an investment framework agreement with the International Finance Corporation, which will invest Rs 112.5 crore and a maximum of Rs 225 crore. The proposal includes project-to-project investment by IFC, representing 40% of the capital required by a project. The remaining 60%, i.e., Rs 168.75 crore, will be contributed by Ashiana Housing.