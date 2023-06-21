Stocks To Watch: HDFC, HDFC Life Insurance, Shilpa Medicare, Aptech, GR Infraprojects, Pidilite Industries

U.S. markets fell after the second-quarter rally was weakened by investors turning bearish. This comes on the heels of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in the week. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 witnessed volatility. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $70.39 a barrel, and Gold futures declined 1.1% to $1,948.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose about 4% above $27,800.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.25%, higher at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61 points up, or 0.33%, at 18,816.70.