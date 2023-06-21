Stocks To Watch: HDFC, HDFC Life Insurance, Shilpa Medicare, Aptech, GR Infraprojects, Pidilite Industries
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. markets fell after the second-quarter rally was weakened by investors turning bearish. This comes on the heels of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in the week. Treasuries rose.
The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 witnessed volatility. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $70.39 a barrel, and Gold futures declined 1.1% to $1,948.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose about 4% above $27,800.
Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.25%, higher at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61 points up, or 0.33%, at 18,816.70.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC/HDFC Life Insurance: The Competition Commission of India approved HDFC Ltd.’s acquisition of an additional shareholding in HDFC Life. The acquisition of additional shareholdings will be done via one or more market purchases on stock exchanges. Following the merger of HDFC Ltd. and HDFC Bank, the merged HDFC Bank entity will hold over 50% of HDFC Life.
Shilpa Medicare: The company will consider a proposal for fund-raising by way of a rights issue of equity shares on June 23.
Aptech: The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Anil Pant, has taken an indefinite leave on account of a sudden deterioration of his health. The Board has constituted an Interim Committee to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations for the company.
GR Infraprojects: The company has bagged a hybrid annuity mode order for four lanes of NH 530B in Uttar Pradesh from the National Highway Authority of India with a project cost of Rs 1,085.47. It has also executed with National Highways Logistics Management the designing, building, financing, operating, and transferring of a logistics park in Indore for a project cost of Rs 758.1 crore.
Pidilite Industries: The company launched its manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol and Tenax Pidilite, in Amod, Gujarat. Litokol SPA Italy and Tenax SPA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint venture. Pidilite will be leveraging its distribution network to market and sell epoxy, urethane grout, and certain epoxy adhesives for tile application in the case of Pidilite Litokol and stone care range products in the case of Tenax Pidilite India.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: Ex-Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia takes over as Chairman from Raj Kumar.
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge on 11 lakh shares on June 17.
Insider Trades
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros.: Promoters B Vijayakumar and Trustee Jeshta Family bought 9,675 shares, Promoter Nithin Karivardhan sold 21,050 shares, and Arjun Karivardhan sold 20,000 shares on June 19.
Power Mech Projects: Promoter Uma Devi Koyi sold 1,059 shares on June 19.
Cosmo First: Promoter Ashok Jaipuria bought 55,000 shares between June 16 and 19.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Promoter SY Ghorpade sold 12,133 shares between June 15 and 19.
Who’s Meeting Whom
SBI Cards and Payment Services: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Salzer Electronics: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
MAS Financial Services: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
IZMO: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Clean Science and Technology: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Deep Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Puravankara: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Electrosteel Castings: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
AGMs Today
Cyient
Diamines & Chemicals
Ponni Sugars (Erode)
R Systems International
Solar Industries India
Bulk Deals
Thyrocare Technologies: Jainam Share Consultants bought 2.70 lakh (0.5%) shares at Rs 488.83 apiece.
Archean Chemical Industries: Societe Generale bought 6.42 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 510 apiece, and Norges Bank on Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global sold 9.5 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 510.87 apiece.
Jamna Auto Industries: Smallcap World Fund sold 59.05 lakh shares (1.48%) at Rs 96.15 apiece.
Block Deals
Balu Forge Industries: Caterfield Global DMCC bought 18.95 lakh shares (2.27%) at Rs 155.52 apiece.
HDFC Asset Management Company: SBI Mutual Fund bought 33.34 lakh shares (1.56%), Zulia Investments bought 16.26 lakh shares (0.76%), Smallcap World Fund bought 37.24 lakh shares (1.74%), Abrdn Investment Management sold 2.17 crore shares (10.2%), and Societe Generale bought 12.25 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 1,873 apiece.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: SBI Mutual Fund bought 40.06 lakh shares (5.08%), and General Atlantic Singapore sold 40.06 lakh shares at Rs 1,710 apiece.
SG Finserve: Arwa Umesh sold 2.7 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 553.63 apiece, Ramji Das & Sons bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 553.5 apiece, and Classic Enterprises sold 5.52 lakh shares (1.33%) at Rs 553.96 apiece.
Thyrocare Technologies: Arisaig Asia Consumer Fund sold 26.72 lakh shares (5.04%) at Rs 488.18 apiece, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 22.53 lakh shares (4.25%) at Rs 488 apiece.
Timken India: Kuwait Investment Authority bought 5.07 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 3,100.3 apiece, and Timken Singapore sold 76 lakh shares (10.1%) at Rs 3,107.75 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Jay Bharat Maruti, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Ex-Date Dividend: Shree Digvijay Cement, Polycab India, Oberoi Realty, Supreme Industries
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Polycab India
Ex-Date Bonus: Indiamart Intermesh, Gulshan Polyols
Record-Date Bonus: Indiamart Intermesh, Gulshan Polyols
Record-Date Dividend: Shree Digvijay Cement, Oberoi Realty
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Wockhardt, HEG
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Greenlam Industries, Inox Wind Energy
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,877, a premium of 36.8 points.
Nifty June futures fell 2.64%, with 5,264 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 43,864.75, a premium of 91.85 points.
Nifty Bank June futures rose 1.08%, with 985 shares in open interest.