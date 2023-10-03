Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, Kalpataru Projects, RBL Bank
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks turned negative while the rebound in Treasury bonds melted after the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that the U.S. central bank should leave interest rates high for “some time", according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.54% and 0.08%, respectively, as of 2:40 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.64%.
Brent crude was trading 0.04% lower at $95.34 a barrel. Gold was down 0.91% at $1,847.82 an ounce.
On Friday, gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices close higher. Pharma, metals, and media sectors led the advances that helped Nifty close above the 19,600 level and Sensex above the 65,800 mark.
However, on a weekly basis, the indices capped some losses to end lower for the second week in a row.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the ninth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,685.7 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,751.5 crore.
The Indian rupee strengthened 15 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC Bank: The lender approved the appointment of Rakesh Kumar Rajput as Chief Compliance Officer for 3 years w.e.f. Oct. 1.
Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker received a GST demand notice for Rs 139.3 crore.
Cipla: The drugmaker divested a 51% stake in Saba Investment, UAE, for a consideration of $6 million. Saba and its subsidiaries, viz., Cipla Middle East Pharmaceuticals FZ LLC, UAE, and Cipla Medica Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries, Yemen, have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company.
Vedanta: The conglomerate announced the demerger of businesses into six listed companies. The company will demerge businesses into aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel, and metal companies. For every share held in a company, shareholders get one share of each of the five newly listed companies. The process is expected to be completed by September 2024.
Adani Total Gas: Nominee Director of TotalEnergies, Ahlem Friga-Noy, resigned w.e.f. Sept. 30 due to the restructuring of directorships and nominees of TotalEnergies Group in India.
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker will increase the prices of select motorcycles and scooters by around 1% starting Oct. 3. The exact quantum of increase varies by specific models and markets.
Indus Tower: The company entered into a pact with IOC Phinergy for the deployment of 300 energy systems.
RVNL: The company won a Rs 1,097 crore order for infrastructural development in Himachal Pradesh from the HP State Electricity Board.
Kirloskar Industries: The company has acquired a 100% shareholding in Oliver Engineering for Rs 9 crore.
Kalpataru Projects International: The company bagged power transmission and distribution orders worth Rs 552 crore in Indian and overseas markets, and buildings and factories business orders worth Rs 464 crore in India.
Eris Lifesciences: The company entered into a term loan agreement of Rs 212 crore with HDFC Bank.
Astrazeneca: Rajesh Marwaha has retired as CFO, and Bhavana Agrawal will take over the role on Oct. 1.
RITES, CARE Ratings: The companies signed an MoU to explore consultancy work and collaborate on providing ESG consultancy services.
Suven Pharma: Advent International announced the completion of the acquisition of Suven Pharma.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Somnath, Gujarat, which is expected to become operational in FY25.
Karnataka Bank: The bank enabled payment of GST through multiple modes of collection.
RBL Bank: The lender approved the appointment of Buvanesh Tharashankar as Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 29.
HUDCO: The company appointed Nishi Rani as chief compliant officer with effect from Sept. 29.
KPIT Technologies: The company completed the acquisition of Future Mobility Solutions GmbH with a payment of €8.199 million for the final tranche. The company acquired a 25% shareholding in 2021 and the remaining 75% over a six-month period beginning April 1, 2023, for a total consideration of €15.9 million.
ZEE: Wholly owned step-down subsidiary Zee UK Max is incorporated in the U.K. with an initial share capital of £25,000.
KFinTech: The company entered into a contract with Bank of Ayudhya Public Co. to offer fund administration and investment management solutions.
IPOs
Valiant Laboratories: The IPO was subscribed 2.19 times on its third day. The bids were led by retail investors (3.14 times), non-institutional investors (1.52 times), and institutional investors (1.04 times).
Plaza Wires: The IPO was subscribed 4.72 times on its first day. The bids were led by retail investors (26.80) and non-institutional investors (4.77). The issue received zero bids from institutional investors.
New Listings
JSW Infrastructure: The shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 119 apiece. The Rs 2,800 crore IPO was subscribed 37.37 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (57.09 times), non-institutional investors (15.99 times), and retail investors (10.31 times).
Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘n’ Jewellers: The shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 215 apiece. The Rs 270.20 crore IPO was subscribed 2.25 times on its final day, led by non-institutional investors (5.18 times), retail investors (1.66 times), and institutional investors (1.06 times).
Block Deals
Authum Investment & Infrastructure: Mentor Capital bought 52 lakh shares (3.06%) and Nariman Investment Holding sold 52 lakh shares (3.06%) at Rs 398.7 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Tube Investments of India: SBI Mutual Fund bought 12 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 2,900 apiece, and Ambadi Enterprises sold 10.6 lakh shares at Rs 2,904.6 apiece.
Insider Trades
Authum Investment & Infrastructure: Promoter Mentor Capital bought 52 lakh shares on Sept. 29.
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter Kambam Kirthi Reddy created a pledge of 12 lakh shares on Sept. 29.
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal revoked a pledge for 2.5 lakh shares on Sept. 29.
Who's Meeting Whom
TCS: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 11.
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 5.
Mahindra & Mahindra: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 4 and 5.
Gati: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 5.
Epigral: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 3.
Trading Tweaks
Move Into Short-term ASM framework: Tata Investment Corp.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures ended at 19,714, a premium of 76.9 points.
Nifty October futures rose 0.39%, with 1,87,620 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank October futures ended at 44,865, a premium of 259.45 points.
Nifty Bank October futures rose 0.58%, with 1,40,289 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Nil.
Research Reports
HAL - Flying High To Make India Combat-Ready: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Jindal Steel - Focusing On Capacity Expansion, Cost Reduction To Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Pharma Sector Check - Can Indian Generic Players Mitigate The Revlimid Cliff? Systematix
