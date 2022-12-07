Stocks To Watch: HDFC AMC, Ircon, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Hospitals
Stocks to watch before going into trade today
U.S. stocks dipped with as bank CEOs raised alarm over downbeat economic conditions. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.7%. Yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.56%.
Oil fell 3.6% amid broader market selloff and high interest rates. Gold futures rose 0.1%, while Bitcoin continued to trade around $17,000-level.
The Indian benchmark indices had a rough day, as the Sensex lost 208 points and Nifty closed 54 points lower amid mixed global cues. Fifteen of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with BSE Information & Technology, Telecommunication, Metal and Teck falling the most.
Rupee fell against U.S. dollar to cross the 82-mark for the first time since Nov. 7.
At 6:24 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.29% to 18,698.5.
Stocks To Watch:
HDFC Asset Management Company: Promoter Abrdn Investment Management has sought required approvals from HDFC Trustee Company and SEBI to sell its entire 10.21% stake in the company and stop being a sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund.
Ircon International: The company won an order for procurement of design, installation, testing, commissioning and certifying of signalling and telecommunication system from Maho junction to Anuradhapura by Sri Lanka Railways under Indian Line of Credit at $14.89 million (Rs 122 crore).
Vedanta: The company’s board is meeting on Dec. 9 to consider the proposal to offer non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company issued a letter of comfort worth Rs 400 crore to Axis Bank on behalf of subsidiary Apollo Healthco. The company also issued NCDs worth Rs 105 crore with a coupon of 7.70%.
Siemens: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat.
Maruti Suzuki India: The company recalled 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara manufactured between Nov 2-28, 2022, to fix fault seat belt assembly.
Vodafone Idea: The company said preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures worth Rs 1,600 crore ATC Telecom Infrastructure lapsed due to absence of government response.
Bikaji Foods International: The company reported a revenue of Rs 576.9 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, up 31.8% year-on-year from Rs 437.6 crore. Consolidated profit grew to Rs 40.92 crore, up 43.5%. The board also approved acquisition of Hanuman Agrofood.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions: The company bagged a private cloud solution order worth Rs 116 crore from Union Bank of India.
Bulk Deals
Easy Trip Planners: Campbell Advertising sold 34.62 lakh shares (0.32%) at Rs 56.01 apiece.
Jindal Stainless: Quant Mutual Fund-Small Cap Fund bought 26.3 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 182.97 apiece.
New Delhi Television: Vikasa India EIF I Fund sold 4.72 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 375.39 apiece.
Salasar Techno Engineering: Shri Balaji Investments sold 21 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 43.25 apiece.
Craftsman Automation: Marina III (Singapore) sold 11.57 lakh shares (5.45%), White Oak Capital Management Consultants bought 1.29 lakh shares (0.61%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 2.4 lakh shares (1.14%), India Acorn ICAV bought 3.33 lakh shares (1.58%) at Rs 3,200 apiece.
Sapphire Foods India: Fennel sold 6.02 lakh shares (0.95%) at Rs 1,390 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: BSL, Hindustan Motors
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Country Condo's
Price Band Revised From 20% To 5%: Hindustan Foods
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Hinduja Global Solutions
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Satin Creditcare Network
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Dish TV
Insider Trades
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Group Deepa Ajay sold 7,369 shares and Promoter Daya Sridhar sold 7,353 shares on Dec. 5.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 5.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter Group BNP Paribas SA sold 2.6 lakh shares on Dec. 5.
Uttam Sugar Mills: Promoter Uttam Sucrotech sold 51,238 shares on between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Parag K. Shah bought 5,000 shares on Dec. 5.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,770.50, a discount of 47.25 points.
Nifty December futures fell 2.73% and 6,225 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,450.00, a discount of 88.90 points.
Nifty Bank December futures fell 8.04% and 9,375 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Delta Corp.
