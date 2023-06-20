Stocks To Watch: HDFC, Air India, ITC, Timken India, Sun Pharma, IIFL Financial Services, Zydus
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Global stocks slipped over fears of a slowdown and path of rates striking a more cautious note after the Wall Street’s powerful second-quarter rally lost steam at the end of last week.
Europe’s main equity gauge declined 1%. The U.S. stock and bond markets were closed Monday for a holiday. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. Brent crude declined 0.2% to $76.45 a barrel and spot gold was down nearly 0.3% to $1,952.65 an ounce. Bitcoin tumbled and hovered around $26,400.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 216 points down, or 0.34%, at 63,168.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 71 points, or 0.37%, lower at 18,755.45. Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a four-day buying streak to turn net sellers on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
InterGlobe Aviation/Air India: IndiGo places a 500-aircraft order with Airbus SE, surpassing the recent historical 470-aircraft order of Air India in March. IndiGo's now 1,000 aircraft order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft.
HDFC: The company has sold 90% stake in HDFC Credila to consortium of Baring Private Equity Azia and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060.4 crore. HDFC Credila will receive additional fresh capital of Rs 2003.61 crore as a part of the proposed transaction. The company will hold less than 10% stake in Credila post stake sale.
HDFC AMC: Abrdn Investment Management will exit the company as its promoter through sale of its 10.2% stake. It will offer 2.17 crore shares in the price range of Rs 1,800-1,892.45 apiece, representing a discount of up to 4.9% on Monday’s closing price.
ITC: The company will acquire a further stake in Mother Sparsh through 857 Compulsorily Convertible Preference shares of Rs. 10/- each. It’s stake in the Mother Sparsh will increase from 22% to 26.50% (on a fully diluted basis).
Timken India: Timken Singapore will offer 6.3 million shares of Timken India at the floor price of Rs 3,000 apiece, representing a discount of up to 14% on Monday’s closing price. The seller has a 90 days lock up.
IIFL Financial Services: SEBI barred the company from onboarding any new client for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker. Funds of its credit balance clients’ were used to not only fund trades of its debit balance clients but also to fund its own trades, it said. However, the company plans to appeal before SAT against SEBI order.
Can Fin Homes: The company’s board approved fund raise of Rs 5,000 crore. It’ll raise Rs 4,000-core via issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments and Rs 1,000 crore via QIP, preferential allotment or rights issue or a combination thereof.
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The company announced Health Canada Approval of PRWINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%) for Topical Treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 55 mg, 65 mg, and 115 mg.
ISGEC Heavy Industry: Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Saraswati Sugar Mills, has enhanced the production capacity of its Ethanol Plant from 100 kilo liter per day to 160 kilo liter per day and the enhanced capacity has come into commercial production on June 18, 2023.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Stainless: Promoter Group Abhyuday Jindal created a pledge of 1.44 crore shares on June 13.
Insider Trades
KDDL: Promoter Group Vardhan Properties and Investment bought 2,150 shares on June 16.
Mukand: Promoter Group Baroda Industries bought 13,160 shares between June 15 and 16.
Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnishkumar Singh bought 7.79 lakh shares on June 19.
S&T Corporation: Promoter & Director Ajaykumar Savai sold 84,700 shares between June 15 and June 16.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Groups Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 6.13 lakh shares and Atharva Green Ecotech sold 90,000 shares between June 15 and June 16. Promoter & Director Vasant Rathi bought 2,500 shares on June 16.
Bulk Deals
Ami Organics: Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia sold 3.6 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,265 apiece.
Shriram Finance: TPG India Investments Inc sold 9.91 crore (2.64%) at Rs 1,401 apiece.
Tega Industries: Nihal Fiscal Service sold 7.24 lakh shares (1.09%) at Rs 907 apiece, Mehul Mohanka sold 20 lakh shares (3.01%) at Rs 907.02 apiece and Tata Aia Life Insurance bought 4.01 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 907.42 apiece.
Skipper (India): Santosh Industries sold 10 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 168.55 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Gabriel India: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Adani Transmission: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Bajaj Consumer Care: To meet investors and analysts on June 23.
3M India: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Pearl Global Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Praj Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
Nitin Spinners: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Sonata Software: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
SIS: To meet investors and analysts on June 20 and June 21.
Garware Hi-Tech Films: To meet investors and analysts from June 20 to June 22.
BEML: To meet investors and analysts on June 22.
TTK Prestige: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Zim Laboratories: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Uniparts India: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Electrosteel Castings: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
IFGL Refractories: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
Ddev Plastiks Industries: To meet investors and analysts on June 21.
Capri Global Capital: To meet investors and analysts on June 20.
AGMs Today:
Jindal Saw
LKP Finance
LKP Securities
Tejas Networks
Vintage Securities
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Bonus: Blue Star
Ex-Date Dividend: Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, CEAT, Sagar Cements, Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Meghmani Organics
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, Cera Sanitaryware
Record-Date Dividend: Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, CEAT, Bank of India, Meghmani Organics
Record-Date Bonus: Blue Star
Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Newgen Software Technologies
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Jay Bharat Maruti
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Cartrade Tech