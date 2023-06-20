Stocks To Watch: HDFC, Air India, ITC, Timken India, Sun Pharma, IIFL Financial Services, Zydus

Global stocks slipped over fears of a slowdown and path of rates striking a more cautious note after the Wall Street’s powerful second-quarter rally lost steam at the end of last week.

Europe’s main equity gauge declined 1%. The U.S. stock and bond markets were closed Monday for a holiday. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. Brent crude declined 0.2% to $76.45 a barrel and spot gold was down nearly 0.3% to $1,952.65 an ounce. Bitcoin tumbled and hovered around $26,400.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 216 points down, or 0.34%, at 63,168.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 71 points, or 0.37%, lower at 18,755.45. Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a four-day buying streak to turn net sellers on Monday.