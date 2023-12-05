Stocks To Watch: HCLTech, Coal India, JSW Infra, Hindustan Construction, ONGC, Bajaj Group, CAMS, Brigade

HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co., and Computer Age Management Services Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch out for on Tuesday.

HCL Technologies is in talks with State Street Corp. to sell its entire 49% equity stake in joint venture State Street HCL Services for $170 million or around Rs 1,417 crore.

Hindustan Construction Co.'s Swiss unit Steiner AG is set to divest its entire stake in Steiner Construction SA for Rs 928 crore.

The promoter entity of Computer Age Management Services sold its 19.8% stake for Rs 2,700 crore via a block trade.