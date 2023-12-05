Stocks To Watch: HCLTech, Coal India, JSW Infra, Hindustan Construction, ONGC, Bajaj Group, CAMS, Brigade
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co., and Computer Age Management Services Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch out for on Tuesday.
HCL Technologies is in talks with State Street Corp. to sell its entire 49% equity stake in joint venture State Street HCL Services for $170 million or around Rs 1,417 crore.
Hindustan Construction Co.'s Swiss unit Steiner AG is set to divest its entire stake in Steiner Construction SA for Rs 928 crore.
The promoter entity of Computer Age Management Services sold its 19.8% stake for Rs 2,700 crore via a block trade.
India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh high, gaining 2% for the first time in a year as investors cheered the Bharatiya Janata Party's win in three Hindi heartland states.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 418.90 points, or 2.07%, higher at 20,686.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1,383.93 points, or 2.05%, to close at 68,865.12. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 had closed over 2% higher on Nov. 11, 2022 and Dec. 26, 2022, respectively.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,073.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers in the last two sessions and bought stocks worth Rs 4,797.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at 83.37 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Wall Street kicked off the week with losses, with both stocks and bonds down in a signal that traders’ aggressive pricing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may have gone too far, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.56% and 1.10%, respectively, as on 1:04 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.21%.
Brent crude was trading 0.41% lower at $78.56 a barrel. Gold was lower by 2.28% at $2,025.00 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
HCL Technologies: The company is in talks with State Street Corp. to sell its entire 49% equity stake in joint venture State Street HCL Services for $170 million or around Rs 1,417 crore. The amount will be in addition to the JV's net book value.
Coal India: The coal ministry projects total income for the company at Rs 1.41 lakh crore for FY24.
ONGC: The company will start oil production from KG Block in May, a government minister said.
Hindustan Construction: The company's Swiss unit Steiner AG will divest its entire stake in Steiner Construction SA for Rs 928 crore.
Computer Age Management Services: Promoter entity Great Terrain Investment sold its 19.8% stake for Rs 2,700 crore via a block trade.
JSW Infrastructure: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Dharmatar Port Pvt., has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire over 50% of PNP Maritime Services Pvt. for Rs 270 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Estimated overall disbursement at approximately Rs 5,300 crore in November, delivering a 16% growth over the previous year.'
Thomas Cook (India): The company's promoter entity, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd., reduced its 8.5% stake in the company via an offer for sale.
Bajaj Group: The market capitalisation of Bajaj Group crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark on Monday, driven mostly by gains in Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group signed a joint development agreement to develop luxury residences of around 0.4 million sq. ft. in Mysuru, with a gross development value of Rs 300 crores.
Graphite India: The company acquired a 31% shareholding in Godi India for a cash consideration of Rs 50 crores
TVS Holdings: The company applied for the status of 'core investment company' to the RBI.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company appointed Pradeep Chakravarty w.e.f. Dec. 4 2023, as Head - Global Quality (senior management personnel of the company).
KP Energy: The company was awarded the contract for the development of a 464.10 MW balance of system package for an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected wind energy project to be developed in the state of Gujarat by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.
Gulshan Polyols: The company received order worth Rs 572 crore to supply Ethanol to OMC. The company will supply 89,404 KL Ethanol to BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL.
Indian Energy Exchange: The company's November volume stood at 9,136 million units, up 17.5% year-on-year. Total electricity volume For November was at 8,371 million unit, up 13% year-on-year.
MOIL: The company's manganese ore production jumped 35% y-o-y to 1.62 lakh MT in November.
DCB Bank: The bank's promoter has expressed its interest to invest up to $10 million by subscribing to additional equity shares of the bank.
KPI Green Energy: The company acquired a 99.90% stake in KPark Sunbeat Pvt. for a cash payment of Rs 2.26 lakh. It allotmented 15.18 Lakh equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 830.15 per equity share.
Max Financial Services: Analjit Singh, the founder and chairman of Max Life Insurance Co., has formally stepped down from the position and as a member of the board as of Dec. 4.
Cupid: The company acquired of a new land parcel in an industrial area near Mumbai. Through this, the annual production capacity will be augmented by approximately 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms.
Block Deals
Computer Age Management Services: Great Terrain Investment sold 97.59 lakh shares (19.86%) at Rs 2766.47 apiece while India Acorn Icav bought 11 lakh shares (2.24%), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. bought 7.61 lakh shares (1.54%), Societe Generale bought 12.11 lakh shares (2.46%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 4.9 lakh shares (0.99%), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 4.88 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 2,766 apiece, among others.
Bulk Deals
360 ONE WAM: Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain sold 50 lakh shares (1.39%) at Rs 600.24 apiece, Madhu N Jain sold 30 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 600 apiece and Venkatraman R sold 20 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 600.03 apiece. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund bought 35 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 600 apiece.
Bharat Wire Ropes: Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 3.51 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 296.74 apiece
MTNL: Giriraj Ratan Damani bought 15 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 32.04 apiece.
Paisalo Digital: Silver Stallion bought 23 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 94.47 apiece.
Tide Water Oil Co. (India): Standard Greases And Specialities bought 7.63 lakh shares (4.38%) at Rs 1,364.81 apiece. PQR Consultants sold 3.65 lakh shares (2.09%) at Rs 1,353.14 apiece.
Zomato: Alipay Singapore Holding sold 26 lakh shares (3.05%) at Rs 112.7 apiece.
Insider Trades
Thomas Cook: Promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) sold 4 crore shares between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Bajaj Electricals: Promoter Niraj Holdings bought 4.71 lakh shares on Nov. 23. Promoter Rajivnayan Bajaj A/c Rishab Family Trust sold 4.71 lakh shares on Nov. 23
Jindal Stainless: Promoter JSL Overseas bought 15,425 shares on Dec. 1
Star Cement: Promoter Rajendra Udyog HUF sold 28,364 shares on between Nov. 28 AND Nov. 29.
Pledge Shares
Emami: Promoter Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 36 lakh shares on Nov. 30 and promoter Diwakar Finvest created a pledge of 7.5 lakh shares on Nov. 28.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Tips Industries: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 6.
Greenlam Industries: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 6.
Metro Brands: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 6.
Indo Count Industries: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 6.
Hindustan Foods: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 7 and 8.
Neuland Laboratories: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 7.
IFGL Refractories: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec .11 and 12.
Saksoft: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 7.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 5.
Page Industries: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 8
Thyrocare Technologies: To meet Investor and analyst on Dec. 7.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Alkali Metal, Inox Wind Energy.
Price band revised from 20% to 5%: Borosil.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Munjal Auto Industries.
Move in ASM Framework: Man Infraconstruction, Wonderla Holidays.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures fell 2.11% at 20,804.05 at a premium of 117.25 points.
Nifty December futures open interest increased by 5.92% by 11,777 shares.
Nifty Bank December futures increased 3.62% at 46,701.20 at a premium of 269.8 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest fell by 1.98% by 2988 shares.
Nifty Options Dec. 7 Expiry: Maximum put open interest at 20500 and maximum call open interest at 21000
Nifty Bank Options Dec. 6 Expiry: Maximum put open interest at 45000 and maximum call open interest at 48,000.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.