Stocks To Watch: HCL Tech, DLF, Zee, Hero MotoCorp, LIC, Biocon, SAIL, HAL, ONGC, Glenmark, Jindal Steel

The U.S. stock market was on shaky ground, with traders betting that even if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest-rate hikes in September, policy will likely remain tight to prevent a flare-up in inflation, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 was trading 0.18% higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30% as of 2:30 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq traded 0.11% higher.

Gold spot rates were down 0.03% at $1,930.90 per ounce. Brent crude was down 1.14% at $86.55 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.08%.

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through Thursday after the RBI asked all scheduled banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio while maintaining the status quo on policy rates. Fast-moving consumer goods, followed by banking and financial stocks, fell the most.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 308 points, or 0.47%, at 65,688.18, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 90 points, or 0.46%, lower at 19,543.10.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 331.22 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought stocks worth Rs 703.72 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency strengthened 10 paise to close at Rs 82.72 against the U.S. dollar.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed marginally lower at 7.15%.