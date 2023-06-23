Stocks To Watch: Eros International, HDFC, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Vedanta, Coforge, PNB Housing
Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Asian markets were set for a mixed open after U.S. equities struggled for direction throughout most of the day before closing higher.
Futures for Australia’s benchmark were little changed while those for Japan rose. Hong Kong is set to play catch-up as trading resumes following a holiday while mainland markets remain shuttered. The S&P 500 snapped a three-day slide Thursday after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index of U.S.-listed shares ended marginally in the red.
The Bank of England cautioned it may have to hike again after delivering a half-point boost, while a key section of the German yield curve inverted the most since 1992 on economic concern.
Meanwhile, Brent crude fell to $74 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate fell below $70-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.78%, whereas Bitcoin slipped below 30,000-level.
At 5:42 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.27% at 18,882.
Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284 points, or 0.45%, at 63,238.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 86 points, or 0.45%, lower at 18,771.25.
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Thursday, a day after buying the highest amount of Indian equities in four months.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 693.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third straight day and bought equities worth Rs 219.4 crore.
Stocks To Watch
Eros International: SEBI passed an ex parte interim order against the company for alleged misstatements in its books of accounts. SEBI directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor to examine the books of three companies listed on the exchange. ThinkinkPicturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment prima facie acted as conduits in the alleged misrepresentation or diversion of funds by Eros. Moreover, Sunil Arjan Lulla, managing director of Eros International, was barred from holding a KMP or directorial position in any listed company. The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.
HDFC: The company divested 9.65% of its stake in Ruralshores via the buyback route. It also sold its entire stake in HDFC Property Ventures and HDFC Venture Capital to Vividh Distributors for a consideration of Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 30 lakh, respectively. The lender also bought a 3.86% stake with 5.13% voting rights in interior design company Bonito Designs and 914 CCPS of Cognilements (Relata), entitling a stake of 4% to 7%.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company will consider fund-raising various modalities on June 28 for a capital infusion, including rights issues.
PNB Housing and Finance: T. Adhikari has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the company.
Vedanta: The company refuted media reports stating the sale of the Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi. It said that the reports are "wrong, baseless, and incorrect."
Coforge: The company acquired the final tranche of shares of the remaining 20% stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 336.94 crore, taking its total stake to 80%.
HBL Power Systems: The board is going to consider approving a proposal for the slump sale of two product lines, Power Electronics and Integrated Power Supplies, to Moebius Power Electronics on June 28.
Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company released a pledge of 15 lakh shares on June 21.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Promoter Sky United created a pledge of three crore shares on June 21.
Apollo Hospitals: Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy invoked 1.35 lakh shares on June 15 and then revoked them on June 16.
Insider Trades
Cosmo First: Promoter and Director Ashok Jaipuria bought 45,000 shares between June 20 and June 21.
Satia Industries: Promoter Ajay Kumar Satia bought 1.25 lakh shares on June 22.
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros.: Promoters Nithin Karivardhan sold 3,000 shares and Arjun Karivardhan sold 5,000 shares on June 20.
Craftsman Automation: Promoter Group Murali S. sold 8 lakh shares on June 22.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 15 lakh shares on June 19.
Bulk Deals
Sansera Engineering: Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund bought 18.85 lakh shares (3.53%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 17.15 lakh shares (3.21%), SBI Life Insurance Company Bought 4.79 lakh shares (0.9%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 3.59 lakh shares (0.67%), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 5.02 lakh shares (0.94%), CVCIGP II Employee Ebene sold 26.75 lakh shares (5.01%) and Client Ebene sold 47.77 lakh shares (8.95%) at Rs 835 apiece.
Hindustan Construction: Asia Opportunities Iv Mauritius sold 4.64 crore shares (3.07%) at Rs 18.58 apiece.
Shilpa Medicare: Nalini Dhirajlal Parekh sold 4.9 lakh shares (0.56%) and Jayesh Dhirajlal Parekh bought 4.9 lakh shares at 251.9 apiece.
Block Deals
Craftsman Automation: Srinivasan Murali sold 8 lakh shares (3.78%) at Rs 3,960 apiece. Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio bought 5.05 lakh shares (2.4%), Axis Mutual Fund bought 1.26 lakh shares (0.6%), Societe Generale bought 62,130 shares (0.3%), Manulife Global Fund India Equity Fund bought 61,730 shares (0.3%), and Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund bought 43,830 shares (0.2%) at Rs 3,960 apiece.
Delhivery: CA Swift Investments sold 1.84 crore shares (2.52%), Norges Bank On Account Of Government Petroleum Fund bought 40.66 lakh shares (0.56%), Societe Generale bought 23.2 lakh shares (0.32%), Saudi Central Bank sold 22.07 lakh shares (0.3%), and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 15.7 lakh shares (0.21%) at Rs 385.5 apiece.
Who's Meeting Whom?
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on June 23.
BEML: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
Can Fin Homes: To meet investors and analysts on June 27.
AGMs Today
Angle One
Avantel
Shriram Finance
Sula Vineyards
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: KPI Green Energy
Ex-Date Dividend: Dhampur Bio Organics, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Dalmia Bharat, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, GHCL, Punjab National Bank
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Devyani International, GHCL, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Record-Date Dividend: Dhampur Bio Organics, Dalmia Bharat, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Punjab National Bank
Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Punjab National Bank
Move into the Short-Term ASM Framework: Saregama India, PTC Industries, Subros, and Alok Industries
Move Out of the Short-Term ASM Framework: Rattan India Power
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,835.2, a discount of 61.55 points.
Nifty June futures fell 5.47%, with 10,058 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 43,775, a discount of 165.05 points.
Nifty Bank June futures fell 9.37%, with 8,489 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance Holdings, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank.