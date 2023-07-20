Stocks To Watch: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Olectra Greentech, Shree Cement, TTK Prestige, LIC, Reliance

U.S. stocks drifted on Wednesday as investors cheered a cooling inflation in the U.K., even as they remained wary ahead of the tech sector earnings, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:23 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $75.38 a barrel and gold futures were little changed.

India's benchmark stock indices logged fresh record highs in early trade before paring gains at midday and advancing to end at record closing levels on Wednesday.

Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.56% to scale a new high at 67,171.38 points and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.52% to hit a record high at 19,851.70 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 302 points up, or 0.45%, at 67,097.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 84 points, or 0.42%, higher at 19,833.15.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,165.5 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,134.5 crore.

The local currency weakened about 6 paise to close at Rs 82.10 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.