Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Aditya Birla Capital, Paras Defence, GAIL, RateGain Travel, SJVN

Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks gained with tech giants leading the rally ahead of Friday’s job data and speculations of Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.2% by 1:10 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.61%.
Crude price increased 3.9%, while gold price rose 0.7%. Bitcoin dropped 0.5% to trade slightly below $27,000 level.
Domestic benchmarks closed in red for the second day in a row, dragged down by losses in private banks and non-banking financial stocks.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar, with the highest jump in 36 days to close at the best level since May 17.
Foreign investors snapped their eight-day buying streak to turn sellers and sold equities worth Rs 71.07 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers, ending two days of selling, and bought stocks worth Rs 488.93 crore.
Stocks To Watch
Coal India: The government will exercise the greenshoe option in the offer for sale and offload another 9.24 crore shares on the second day after the issue was subscribed 3.46 times on the first day.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company will raise Rs 1,250 crore via preference issue 6.06 crore shares to Grasim Industries and and 1.51 crore shares to Surya Kiran Investment, respectively, at Rs 165.1 apiece.
AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company has received permission from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, sell and distribute Tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate, used in the treatment of patients with liver disease unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
NHPC: The company signed an MoU with Nepal’s Vidhyut Utpadan Company for joint development of 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydroelectric project in Kalikot district of Karnoli province of the neighbouring nation.
SJVN: The company signed a project development agreement of 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. The company is also developing 217 km long associated transmission network for power evacuation and export to India.
NTPC: NTPC Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, signed a deal with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop renewable energy parks and projects in the state.
MOIL: The company recorded 43% growth year-on-year in manganese ore production during May at 1.53 lakh tonnes and 72% rise on year in sales at 1.53 lakh tonnes
GAIL (India): The company infused in JBF Petrochemicals Rs 2,101 crore, including equity worth Rs 625 crore and debt worth Rs 1,476 crore, under the resolution plan for the latter. With this, JBF Petrochemicals has become a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL.
Paras Defence & Space Technologies: The company and Israel-based Controp Precision Technologies have formed a 30:70 joint venture to manufacture electro optic/infra-red systems for various applications.
Aster DM Healthcare: The entered hospital operation and management agreement with 130-bed Padmavathy Medical Foundation, based in Kollam, Kerala.
Central Bank of India: The bank entered a strategic co-lending partnership with India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. to offer MSME loans.
Prism Johnson: Of the proposed investment to acquire 45% stake in Renew Green (MPR Two), the company has acquired 72.76 lakh shares for Rs 7.28 crore. The remaining amount would be invested in one or more tranches by June 2024.
Can Fin Homes: Deputy Managing Director Amitabh Chatterjee, who was deputed from Canara Bank, resigned on June 01, 2023, due to his repatriation and transfer back to Canara Bank.
Affle (India): Affle International Pte, a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary of the company, has completed 100% acquisition of YouAppi Inc.
Tata Motors: The company reported a 2% decline year-on-year in domestic sales performance at 73,448 units during May. Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 6% on year, while commercial vehicle sales dipped 12% year-on-year.
Hero Motocorp: The company reported a 7% rise year-on-year in sales during May at over 5.19 lakh units.
India Infrastructure Trust: The company appointed Pooja Aggarwal as CEO and Darshan Vora as CFO, effective June 1.
Block Deals
Healthcare Global Enterprises: ACESO Company Pte bought 35.75 lakh shares (2.57%), BS Ajaikumar sold 35.75 lakh shares (2.57%) at Rs 320 apiece.
Bulk Deals
KDDL: Siddharth Sunder Iyer bought 2.5 lakh shares (1.99%) at Rs 1,071.97 apiece, Elevation Capital V sold 3.37 lakh shares (2.69%) at Rs 1,070.59 apiece.
MTAR Technologies: Societe Generale bought 4.17 lakh shares (1.35%) at Rs 1,880 apiece, Leelavathi Parvatha Reddy sold 3.47 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 1,880.04 apiece.
RateGain Travel Technologies: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 25.34 lakh shares (2.34%) at Rs 375 apiece, Societe Generale bought 9.11 lakh shares (0.84%) at Rs 375 apiece, Avataar Holdings sold 55 lakh shares (5.08%) at Rs 375.02 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 1.90 lakh shares on May 30.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Spin Off: Edelweiss Financial Services
Record Date Spin Off: Edelweiss Financial Services
Ex-Date Final Dividend: IndusInd Bank, Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Page Industries
Record Date Final Dividend: IndusInd Bank,Infosys, Page Industries
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Edelweiss Financial Services
Record Date Interim Dividend: Edelweiss Financial Services
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology India, Dilip Buildcon, Force Motors
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Enterprises, Andhra Cements.
F&O Cues
Nifty June futures ended at 18,574.8, a discount of 54.75 points.
Nifty June futures fell 5.11% and 9,515 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank June futures ended at 43,984.4, a discount of 257.25 points.
Nifty Bank June futures rose 3.39% and 2,852 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil.
