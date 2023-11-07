Stocks To Watch: Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Quess Corp, HPCL, Nykaa, Adani Energy Solutions, Gland Pharma, Emami

The U.S. stock market steadied after a blockbuster rally, with traders betting the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates next year—while also expecting policymakers to lean against the recent easing in financial conditions, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index fell and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.04% and 0.09%, respectively, as on 1:07 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.01%.

Brent crude was trading 1.53% higher at $86.19 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.49% at $1,982.92 an ounce.