Stocks To Watch: Brightcom, Jio Financial Services, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Mphasis, Aeroflex Industries

Brightcom Group: The SEBI has barred Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar Reddy and its Chief Financial Officer Narayan Raju from company boards for fraud and allegedly misrepresenting financial statements of the company. They are also barred from disposing the shares of the company until further notice, according to an interim order.

Jio Financial Services: The stock hit the 5% lower circuit on Tuesday, as a result of which the scrip will now be removed from all S&P BSE indices on Aug. 29. If JFS continues to hit a lower circuit in the next two days, the removal date will be deferred by another three days.

Mphasis: State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its shareholding in the IT company from 4.99% to 5.05% through open market purchases. The acquisition of shares done on August 21 at an average price of Rs 2,343.58 apiece.

Adani Total Gas: Its unit Adani TotalEnergies E Mobility has partnered with Prakriti E-Mobility to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Delhi with 200 EV charging point. The partnership will function on a revenue sharing model.

Piramal Enterprises: The company has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 via non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator plans to clear about Rs 2,400 crore of dues to the government by September, according to a PTI report. The company will clear dues for the June 2023 quarter and spectrum instalment with applicable interest.

BEML: The company bagged a Rs 101 crore order from Ministry of Defence (Army) for supply of command post vehicles.

RITES: The company emerged as lowest bidder in the tender floated by Railway Board. The order value is Rs 65.4 crore for testing and inspection of 60 lakh MT rails for Indian Railways for a period of five years.

NBCC: The company signed an MoU with Delhi Metro to work together in the field of building and infrastructure development in overseas.

Indiamart: The company recieved shareholders' approval for buyback of 12.5 lakh shares (2.04% stake) at a price of Rs 4,000 (26.9% premium) through a tender offer.

Axiscades Technologies: The company completed the acquisition of GmbH, strengthening its position in the automotive vertical and enhancing its presence in Germany.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drugmaker will complete the acquisition of 6.5% stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions in next 20-30 days.

Somany Ceramics: The company entered into a joint venture to operate Cerapro Nepal and acquire a 30% stake in it. CNPL will establish a tile manufacturing facility in Nepal.

Linde India: The company received an LoA from IOCL for setting-up of Air Separation Unit for production and supply of instrument air, plant air and cryogenic nitrogen to IOCL Panipat Refinery Expansion Project. On completion, it will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 20 years. The company will fund the capital expenditure by using internal accruals.

Bharat Forge: The validity period for the guarantee provided by the company to its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Bharat Forge Aluminum USA, has been revised from Nov. 27, 2023 to July 31, 2026. The amount is $15.5 million issued in favour of JP Morgan Bank.

Sula Vineyards: Promoter, Managing Director and CEO Rajeev Samant has sold 0.99% stake reducing his total stake to 24.98%.