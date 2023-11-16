Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, TCS, Dabur, Vedanta, Paytm, Brightcom Group, IIFL Finance, Satin Creditcare

U.S. stocks extended their November gains on speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to achieve a soft landing as the economy remains fairly resilient and inflation shows signs of cooling, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.33% and 0.17%, respectively, as on 12:54 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.32%.

Brent crude was trading 0.95% lower at $81.69 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.12% at $1,961.93 an ounce.