Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Exide, Delhivery, SBI Card, Kalyan Jewellers
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks wavered on Friday after a $2.7 trillion rally in November that was fueled by bets the Federal Reserve will end its hiking cycle to prevent an economic recession. The dollar erased its 2023 advance, reports Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.01% and 0.25%, respectively, as on 10:43 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.08%.
Brent crude was trading 2.71% higher at $79.52 a barrel. Gold also gained 0.10% to trade at $1,982.95 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Friday, following a mixed U.S. close on Thursday. Banks, NBFCs and energy sectors dragged, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and autos rose.
The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services constituents took a hit on Friday after the RBI's action on rising consumer loans worried investors.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 188 points down, or 0.28%, at 65,794.73, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.17%, lower at 19,731.80.
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Friday after being net buyers over the last two sessions. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 477.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors—who have been net buyers since Oct. 14—also turned sellers and sold equities worth Rs 565.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at 83.27 against the U.S dollar on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has temporarily suspended the issuance of 'Existing Member Identification' cards to new customers following the order from the Reserve Bank of India.
SBI Cards and Payment Services: The capital adequacy of the company is expected to decline by 400 basis points on account of the Reserve Bank of India's revised credit risk weights.
Adani Power: Ardour Investment holding Ltd. acquired 1.93% of Adani Power between Sept. 26 to Nov. 16, and Emerging Market Investment DMCC acquired 0.13% of Adani Power on Sept 29. Promoters now hold 71.14% in the company.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: ED ordered the bank to transfer 3.31% stake held by MGM Maran in favour of the Director of Enforcement. The ED had attached assets worth Rs 205 crore of MGM Maran and his associates under PMLA in 2016.
Larsen & Toubro: Qatar's General Tax Authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 111.31 crore for 2016-2017 and Rs. 127.64 crore for 2017-2018. An appeal has been filed against the levy of this penalty as the company believes it is arbitrary and unjustified.
Rites: Rites emerged as the lowest bidder in two tenders from CFM Mozambique. Out of the two tenders one is for supply of 10 diesel electric locomotives with incidental service of Rs 3.7 crore and the other is for supply of 300 high side wagons.
Sterling And Wilson: Disputes between Sterling and Wilson International FZE, Dubai and Jinko Solar Co. Ltd. have been amicably settled.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company informed that there is disruption of operations at Kolhapur and Ninaidevi units, in Maharashtra, due to Farmer’s Sangathan Agitation.
IndusInd Bank: Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Arun Khurana as whole-time exceutive director of the bank for a period of 3 years with effect from Nov. 16, 2023.
Remsons Industries: The company will consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities.
Aurobindo Pharma: U.S. FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at Unit-I & III, formulation manufacturing facility, of APL Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Telangana, from Nov. 13 to 17, 2023. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of “No Action Indicated”.
Exide Industries: The company settled chloride trademark dispute with UK's Vertiv Company Group and India's Vertiv Energy Private. VCGL and VEPL shall not use the said chloride mark in India, either directly or indirectly, and shall withdraw all their claims over this mark in favor of Exide.
Kalyan Jewellers: Kalyan Jewellers FZE, a material subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers India has acquired the remaining 30% stake in Kalyan Jewellers LLC, Oman on Nov. 16, 2023. Kalyan Jewellers LLC, Oman now has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers FZE.
Elecon Engineering: Elecon Middle East FZCO, Dubai has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary namely "Elecon Radicon Africa (Pty) Ltd."
Newgen Software: The company's board will consider and recommend a proposal for declaration of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.
Block Deals
Jindal Stainless: JSL Overseas bought 17.5 lakh shares (0.2%) at Rs 477.25 apiece sold by Hypnos fund.
Bulk Deals
DB Realty: Vinod K Goenka HUF sold 26 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 210.97 apiece.
Orient Green Power: Mansi Shares and Stock Advisors sold 50.64 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 21.95 apiece.
M K Proteins: Sanjay kumar Tikamchand Bucha bought 6.69 lakh shares (5.35%) at Rs 86.16 apiece.
Paisalo Digital: Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 29.8 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 80.24 apiece and Antara India Evergreen sold 32.12 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 80.25 apiece.
Delhivery: SVF Doorbell (Cayman) sold 1.83 crore shares (2.49%) at Rs 403.51 apiece.
Fiem Industries: SL Corporation sold 98,275 shares (0.7%) at Rs 1907.56 apiece.
Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 29.80 lakh shares on Nov. 17.
Ion Exchange: Promoter Bimal Jain sold 67,813 shares between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 20%: IFGL Refractories, Neuland Laboratories.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: AGS Transact Technologies.
Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Jain Irrigation Systems.
Ex/record date interim dividend: Anupam Rasayan India, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini, Cochin shipyard, Dolat Algotech, GMM Pfaudler, Kaveri Seed, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
Ex/r ecord date buyback: Atul.
Move into short-term ASM framework: AGS Transact Technologies, Wockhardt.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Bliss GVS Pharma.
Who's meeting whom
GMM Pfaudler: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 24
Syngene International: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 24.
Eclerx: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 21.
Polycab: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 22.
Welspun Enterprises: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 22 and 24.
Elecon Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 24.
Metro Brands: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 5.
Usha Martin: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 23 and 24.
Chalet Hotels-To meet analysts on Nov. 22.
HDFC Life: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 24.
Firstsource solutions: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
Seamec: To meet analysts and investors from Nov. 22 to 23.
VRL Logistics: To meet analysts and investor on Nov. 20, 22 and 23.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures fell 0.13% at 19,803, at a premium of 71.2 points.
Nifty November futures open interest fell by 2.70% by 5,955 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures fell 1.37% to 43,688.25, at a premium of 104.3 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest rose by 7.41% by 10522 shares.
Nifty Options Nov. 23 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,900 and maximum put open interest at 19,700.
Nifty Bank Options Nov. 22 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 46000 and maximum put open interest at 42,000.
Securities in the ban period: Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, MCX, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.