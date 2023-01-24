Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Gland Pharma, Tata Motors, Dilip Buildcon

U.S. equity markets followed in the footsteps of tech stocks to continue rising higher for the second day. The S&P 500 was up 1.5% by 1:35 p.m. local time, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 2.5%. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.53%.

Crude price rose 0.6%, while gold traded flat. The Bitcoin rose 2.4% to trade around $23,100-level.

Domestic benchmark indices ended half a percent higher after a strong run through the day, buoyed by gains in IT, bank, auto and FMCG stocks.

The rupee opened the week stronger against the U.S. dollar, moving above the 81-mark, but lost steam later in the day to close in the red.