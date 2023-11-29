Stocks To Watch: Aster DM Healthcare, Wipro, PCBL, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Havells, Varun Beverages, BHEL

Companies such as Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. and PCBL Ltd. will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, as they reported major developments on the business front.

Aster DM Healthcare will separate its India and Gulf businesses in a transaction worth $1 billion. The company's subsidiary Affinity Holdings will transfer its shares in Aster DM Healthcare FZC—the Gulf unit—to promoter-owned Alpha GCC Holdings.

PCBL Ltd. entered into the global specialty segment of water treatment chemicals and oil and gas chemicals by acquiring Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. for Rs 3,800 crore.