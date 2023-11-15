Stocks To Watch: Asian Paints, Wipro, Adani Energy, RVNL, Biocon, IDFC First Bank, Grasim, Manappuram Finance
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks pared losses after posting big gains this month, with traders awaiting the latest inflation data, remarks from Federal Reserve speakers and results from giant retailers, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.21% and 0.25%, respectively, as on 11:18 a.m. New York time on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.01%.
Brent crude was trading 1.03% higher at $82.27 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.13% at $1,942.68 an ounce.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points down, or 0.50%, at 64,933.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 82 points, or 0.42%, lower at 19,443.55.
The Nifty 50 ended below 19,500, and Sensex was below the 65,000 mark.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th day in a row on Monday. While foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,244.4 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 830.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.33 against the U.S dollar on Monday.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 30,221 crore vs Rs 27,486 crore.
Ebitda up 31.8% at Rs 6,053 crore vs Rs 4,591 crore.
Margin at 20.02% vs 16.7%.
Net profit up 34.1% at Rs 2,024 crore vs Rs 1,509 crore.
Manappuram Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 17% at Rs 1,456 crore vs Rs 1,245 crore.
Interest income up 13.4% at Rs 1,405 crore.
Net profit up 20.3% at Rs 420 crore vs Rs 349 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 386.9 crore).
NRB Bearings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.3% at Rs 2,790 crore vs Rs 2,575 crore.
Ebitda up 48.4% at Rs 455.2 crore vs Rs 306.7 crore.
Margin at 16.31% vs 11.9%.
Net profit up 85.6% at Rs 246.3 crore vs Rs 132.7 crore.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 1,305.2 crore vs Rs 1,141.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,293.1 crore).
Ebitda up 26.4% at Rs 308.1 crore vs Rs 243.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 288.5 crore).
Margin at 23.6% vs 21.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.30%).
Net profit up 34.2% at Rs 226.7 crore vs Rs 168.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 178.8 crore).
Stocks To Watch
Asian Paints: The company's original installed production capacity of the Khandala plant has been increased to 4 lakh Kilolitre per annum from 3 lakh Kilolitre per annum in order to meet the medium-term capacity requirements of the company for Rs 385 crores.
Wipro: Designit Tokyo Co., a step-down subsidiary of Wipro Ltd., has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from Nov. 13, 2023. Revenue contribution from such unit is 0.004% as of March 2023.
Adani Energy Solutions: The distribution arm of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., announced a tender offer to buyback up to $120 million of its outstanding 3.949% $1,000 million senior secured notes due 2030. The tender offer is being fully funded through its cash surplus and internal accruals.
RVNL: The company received Rs 311 crore LoA from Central Railways for the construction of tunnels and bridges in Madhya Pradesh. Time period by which the order is to be executed is 18 months.
PTC Industries: India-based PTC Industries and Safran Aircraft Engines, the French global leader in aero engine design, development, and manufacturing, announced a multi-year contract to develop industrial cooperation for LEAP engines casting parts. Under the terms of the contract, PTC Industries will produce titanium-casting parts for Safran Aircraft Engines.
Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon ,has announced that MHRA, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K., has granted marketing authorization for YESAFILI, a biosimilar of Aflibercept. In September, YESAFILI, received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission for the European Union.
Indian Overseas Bank: The Bank decided to increase the base rate by 35 bps w.e.f. Nov. 15, 2023. The effective base rate will be 9.45%.
IDFC First Bank: The company received PFRDA nod for the merger of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Co with IDFC First Bank. Company also received BSE and NSE's nod for merger of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Co with self.
GMM Pfaudler: Promoters to buy 4.5 lakh shares or 1% stake from Pfaudler Inc. at Rs 1,700 per share. Acquisition cost is at a premium of 1.4% to the stock's previous close of Rs 1,676.05 on NSE.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company bagged a project from Mumbai Port Authority for hiring of two dock tugs for a period of 7 years for an amount of Rs. 34.49 crores.
Electronics Mart India: Commercial operations of the company’s one of the stores in Hyderabad were temporarily disrupted due to a fire accident during the intervening night of 12th and 13th November 2023. The estimated amount of loss suffered by the company is yet to be ascertained.
Pfizer: Milind Patil has resigned as a Director on the Board of Directors of the company with effect from close of business on Nov. 13, 2023, consequent to the expiry of his 5 year term as Executive Director.
New Listing
ASK Automotive: The shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 282. The Rs 834-crore-IPO was subscribed 51.14 times on the final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (142.41 times), non-institutional investors (35.47 times) and retail investors (5.70 times).
Bulk Deals
Swan Energy: Jainam broking bought 23.7 lakh shares (0.89%) at Rs 430.21 apiece, while 2I capital PCC sold 20 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 427.81 apiece, Montego Realty sold 23.38 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 432.06 apiece and Kasturi vintage sold 32.84 lakh (1.24%) at Rs 428.21 apiece.
MSPL: SBI sold 19.29 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 18.53 apiece.
Nuvama: The Pabrai Investment Fund sold 1.8 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 2,785.17 apiece.
Insider Trades
Bajaj finserve: Promoters Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj and Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 13 lakh and 2.55 lakh shares, respectively, while promoters Madhur Securities, Rupa Equities, Rahul Securities, and Shekhar Holdings bought 3.89 lakh shares each on Nov. 8.
IDFC, IDFC Financial Gets Nod For Merger With IDFC First Bank From BSE, NSE, Pension Regulator
Pledged Share Details
Inox wind: Promoter Inox Wind Energy released a pledge of 79.5 lakh shares on Nov. 9.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 5% to 2%: Usha Martin.
Ex/record date Interim dividend: Emami, PDS, SAT industries,Steelcast, Chambal Fertilizers and chemicals, Indraprastha gas.
Move into short-term ASM framework: Antony Waste handling cell, BMW Industries, Carysil, Swan Energy.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Vodafone Idea.
Who's meeting whom
NMDC: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 17.
Endurance Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 15.
MCX: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 17.
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 17.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22.
BASF India: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 17.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures fell 0.26% at 19,488, at a premium of 4.5 points.
Nifty November futures open interest rose by 0.39% by 874 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures fell 0.11% to 44,005, at a premium of 114 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest fell by 7.35% by 13,116 shares.
Nifty Options Nov. 16 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,500 and maximum put open interest at 19,400.
Nifty Bank Options Nov. 15 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 44,000 and maximum put open interest at 43,000.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.