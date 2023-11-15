Stocks To Watch: Asian Paints, Wipro, Adani Energy, RVNL, Biocon, IDFC First Bank, Grasim, Manappuram Finance

U.S. stocks pared losses after posting big gains this month, with traders awaiting the latest inflation data, remarks from Federal Reserve speakers and results from giant retailers, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.21% and 0.25%, respectively, as on 11:18 a.m. New York time on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.01%.

Brent crude was trading 1.03% higher at $82.27 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.13% at $1,942.68 an ounce.