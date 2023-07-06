Stocks To Watch: Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Marico, DCB Bank, Asian Paints

Asian markets were poised for declines after Wall Street closed lower on hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes.

Equity futures for benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong fell. The S&P 500 declined 0.2% Wednesday while the Nasdaq 100 fell less than 0.1%. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asian trading as investors looked ahead to American jobs data over the next two days that will further illuminate the path for interest rates.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the central banks of Malaysia and Sri Lanka will hand down interest rate decisions Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was above $76 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading close to $72-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.93%, whereas Bitcoin was below 31,000-level.

At 5:28 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged with 0% change at 19,700 points.

Indian benchmark stock indices were mixed after a volatile session on Wednesday. The headline indices snapped five days of record gains as non-banking financial companies and private banks declined while fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors rose.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed down 33 points, or 0.05%, at 65,446.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 10 points, or 0.05%, higher at 19,398.50. The local currency weakened 20 paise to close at 82.22 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,603.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 439.01 crore, the NSE data showed.