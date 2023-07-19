Stocks To Watch: Adani Transmission, Vedanta, Bank Of India, L&T, SBI, Ramkrishna Forgings, DB Realty, ONGC
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. equities rose on Tuesday as results from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley lifted bank shares up and a rally in stocks linked to artificial intelligence resumed, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:05 p.m. New York time and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.3% to $75.86 a barrel and gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,979.70 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices hit fresh record highs and pared gains to end little changed on Tuesday. PSU banks and media sectors declined the most, while IT and energy sectors were gainers.
Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.63% to scale a new high at 67,007.02 points, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.55% to hit a record high of 19,819.45 points. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 205 points up, or 0.31%, at 66,795.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points, or 0.19%, higher at 19,749.25.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,115.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,317.6 crore.
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 82.03 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Transmission Q1 Update
Maintained system availability over 99.8% in Q1
Added 550 kms to the operational network during the quarter
Total network stands at 19,778 kms
Received LOA for 3 smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh
Total smart meters contract value in Q1 stands at Rs 3700 crore
Near-term transmission and the smart metering pipeline remains very robust
Vedanta: The company’s Semiconductors and Display's Global Managing Director Akarsh K Hebbar said that substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors. Vedanta will make an announcement soon.
Bank of India: The lender has appointed Yusuf H Roopwalla as Chief Technology Officer for a period of three years. Roopwalla was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank
L&T Technology Services: The company won a $50 million contract from a global technology company to enable new opportunities for digital media platforms. This agreement has a tenure of 5 years.
State Bank of India: The lender has agreed to set up a new trustee company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank for managing corporate debt market development fund for which SBI Funds Management Ltd. is identified as the Investment Manager cum Sponsor of the Fund.
Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has started commercial production of 13,700 TPA of R A Shaft-Press Line and 10,100 TPA of 5” Upsetter at its plant in Kharswan from July 18. This will enhance output of the company by 23,800 ton per annum, which will result in total production capacity of 2,10,900 ton per annum.
63 Moons Technologies: The company’s unit Ticker Ltd. has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Ticker Data Ltd. Ticker will subscribe to the share capital of Rs 10 lakh of Ticker Data.
Hero MotoCorp: The automaker introduced Xtreme 200S 4 Valve, to be priced at Rs 1,41,250 ex-showroom Delhi.
DB Realty: The company’s subsidiaries have inked share purchase agreements to acquire stake in Siddhivinayak Realties. Company’s unit Horizontal Ventures will buy 9.32% stake for Rs 62.09 crore, N.A. Estates will purchase a 10.45% stake for Rs 69.59 crore, and Vanita Infrastructure will acquire 10.22% stake for Rs 68.07 crore.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The company bought an additional 0.0035% stake in subsidiary Petronet MHB Ltd. for Rs 2.09 lakh, increasing overall stake to 49.999%
HealthCare Global Enterprises: The company has signed partnership transfer agreement to acquire entire stake of Ajay Mehta, partner of HCG NCHRI LLP in accordance with acquisition of entire equity share capital of Nagpur Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.
CIE Automotive: Shriprakash Shukla resigned as director of company after M&M withdrew his nomination since the company ceased to be an associate of M&M.
Hinduja Global Solutions: HGS Colombia will ramp up to more than 300 employees by the end of 2023 from the current number of more than 150 employees. Hinduja has inaugurated its multilingual customer experience (CX) hub in Barranquilla, Colombia
Himadri Speciality Chemicals: It agreed to acquire 100% equity shares of Combe Projects for about Rs 3 lakh.
B.L. Kashyap and Sons: The company won new order of Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers for civil structure and waterproofing works for DLF The Arbour, Sector 63 in Gurugram. The contract includes free supply of steel. The company's order book stands at Rs 3086 crore
IPO Offerings
Netweb Technologies India: The company launched its initial public offering on July 17. The supercomputer systems manufacturer plans to raise Rs 631 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. It was subscribed 2.33 times on day 1 and 9.14 times on day 2. Institutional investors subscribed 2.66 times. The portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 18.09 times, and retail investors were subscribed 8.77 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed to 16.58 times.
Earnings Post Market Hours
IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit: Rs 2124.5 crore vs Rs 1631 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,056 crore)
NII: Rs 4876 crore vs Rs 4125.26 crore.
GNPA: 1.94% vs 1.98% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.58% vs 0.59% (QoQ)
L&T Technology Q1FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues down 2.1% at Rs 2,301.4 crore vs Rs 2,370.6 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,327.9 crore)
Net profit down 8.5% at Rs 311.1 crore vs Rs 340.1 crore (Bloomberg Estimate of Rs 309.8 crore)
EBIT fell 6.8% at Rs 394.6 crore vs Rs 423.4 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 394.1 crore)
EBIT Margins at 17.14% vs 17.86%
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1FY2023 (YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 4,538 crore Vs Rs 3,978 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,464 crore)
Net profit up 12% to Rs 390 crore Vs Rs 349 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 463 crore Profit)
EBITDA at Rs 331 crore Vs Rs 317 crore, up 5% (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 302 crore)
Margins at 7.3% vs 8% (Bloomberg Estimate: 12.3%)
CIE Automotive India
Revenue up 5% to Rs 2,320.34 crore vs Rs 2,215.96 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,396.2 crore)
Net Profit gained 60% to Rs 301.68 crore vs Rs 188.85 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 226.6 crore)
Ebitda up 21% to Rs 370.43 crore vs Rs 305.76 crore.
Ebitda margins stood at 16% vs 13.8%
Himadri Specialty Chemical
Total revenue fell 9% to Rs 950.91 crore vs Rs 1046.64 crore.
Net profit more than doubled to Rs 86.1 crore vs Rs 38.56 crore.
Ebitda surged 87% to Rs 134.01 crore vs. Rs 71.6 crore.
Ebitda margins rose to 14.1% vs 6.8%.
TV18 Broadcast
Total revenue from operations jumped to Rs 3176.03 crore vs Rs 1,265.05 crore.
Net Profit advanced 52% to Rs 91.20 crore vs Rs 60.02 crore.
Ebitda loss stood at Rs 54.40 crore vs Ebitda of Rs 57.75 crore.
Ebitda loss margin stood at -1.7% vs Ebitda margin of 4.6%.
Network18 Media and Investments
Total revenue from operations jumped to Rs 3238.94 crore vs Rs 1339.89 crore.
Net Profit declined 26% to Rs 29.17 crore vs Rs 39.46 crore.
Ebitda loss stood at Rs 84.42 crore vs Ebitda of Rs 46.20 crore.
Ebitda loss margin stood at -2.6% vs Ebitda margin of 3.4%.
Earnings In Focus
Alok Industries, Can Fin Homes, Century Textiles & Industries, Finolex Industries, Goodluck India, Hatsun Agro Product, Jubilant Pharmova, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Tata Coffee, Tata Communication
Who's Meeting Whom?
DCM Shriram: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Sterlite Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
Sharda Cropchem: To meet investors and analysts on July 24.
Gabriel India: To meet investors and analysts on July 24.
Emami: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 7.
Avro India: To meet investors and analysts on July 24.
Apcotex Industries: To meet investors and analysts on July 24.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co.: To meet investors and analysts on July 21.
ICICI Securities: To meet investors and analysts on July 21.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: To meet investors and analysts on July 27.
KPIT Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on July 26.
One 97 Communications: To meet investors and analysts on July 22.
Vedanta: To meet investors and analysts on July 21.
CMS Info Systems: To meet investors and analysts on July 24.
Aarti Drugs: To meet investors and analysts on July 24.
AGMs Today
AAVAS Financiers
Adani Green Energy
Adani Power
Adani Transmission
Bliss GVS Pharma
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Can Fin Homes
Pix Transmissions
Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Wheels India
Pledge Share Details
Kauntum Papers: Promoter Kapedome Enterprises revoked a pledge of 24.27 lakh shares on July 18.
Insider Trades
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Promoter S Y Ghorpade sold 1,900 shares on July 14.
Block Deals
Rallis India: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 97 lakh shares (5%) and Tata Chemicals bought 97 lakh shares (5%) at Rs 215.05 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Eris Lifesciences: Rakesh Shah sold nine lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 728.5 apiece and HDFC Mutual Fund bought 8.30 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 728.49.
Rallis India: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 10 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 220.35 apiece and Ratnabali Investment bought 10 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 223.29 apiece.
Amara Raja Batteries: Clarios ARBL Holding sold 2.4 crore shares (14%) at Rs 652.97 apiece while Societe Generale bought 42 lakh shares (2.5%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 25 lakh shares (1.5%), Tata AIA Life Insurance bought 20 lakh shares (1.2%), Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 14.6 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 652 apiece and Pinebridge India Eqfund bought 10 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 651.98 apiece.
Sportking India: Anil Kumar Goel bought 1.3 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 842 apiece.
Rama Steel: Jainam Share Consultancy sold 53.9 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 38.15 and Societe Generale bought 60 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 38.17 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend: Blue Dart Express, Mahindra Life space Developers, MAS Financial Services, Praj Industries.
Ex-Date AGM: Blue Dart Express, Mahindra Life space Developers, MAS Financial Services, Praj Industries, Avadh Sugar & Energy.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Bliss GVS Pharma
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Zee Media Corporation, Reliance Home Finance
F&O Cues
Nifty July futures ended at 19,773, a premium of 51.80 points.
Nifty July futures fell 3.12%, with 6,756 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank July futures ended at 45,461, a discount of 43.90 points.
Nifty Bank July futures fell 14.68% with 23,814 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.