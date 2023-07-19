Stocks To Watch: Adani Transmission, Vedanta, Bank Of India, L&T, SBI, Ramkrishna Forgings, DB Realty, ONGC

U.S. equities rose on Tuesday as results from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley lifted bank shares up and a rally in stocks linked to artificial intelligence resumed, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:05 p.m. New York time and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.3% to $75.86 a barrel and gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,979.70 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices hit fresh record highs and pared gains to end little changed on Tuesday. PSU banks and media sectors declined the most, while IT and energy sectors were gainers.

Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.63% to scale a new high at 67,007.02 points, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.55% to hit a record high of 19,819.45 points. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 205 points up, or 0.31%, at 66,795.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points, or 0.19%, higher at 19,749.25.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,115.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,317.6 crore.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 82.03 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.